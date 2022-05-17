Launch a programmatic DOOH campaign

May 17, 2022
Highlights from our latest panel discussion: pDOOH in 2022
Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With pDOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact across the entire audience journey.
Optimize your campaign strategy
Augment your multichannel offering by giving digital campaigns a real-world kick.
Improve audience targeting
Set campaign parameters to reach your ideal audiences wherever they are.
Increase speed and flexibility
Activate campaigns in minutes and easily adapt them based on real-time performance.
Broadsign Ads
Plan, create and launch DOOH campaigns in one central location - so you can go live within minutes.
DSP Partners
Amplify your omnichannel media strategy by activating impactful DOOH campaigns via our 3rd party DSP partners.
Learn with us!
Brought to you by Broadsign, doohx is an industry-first online learning platform dedicated to teaching brands and agencies everything they need to know about programmatic DOOH. From campaign types to audience measurement and success metrics, doohx courses will give you an in-depth look at programmatic DOOH and all its technology.