Out-of-home measurement and attribution made simple

OOH campaigns are measured using a combination of metrics and attribution tools to evaluate performance across the customer journey. Standard metrics include impressions, ad plays, reach, and frequency. Advanced techniques such as brand lift studies, foot-traffic analysis, web and app engagement studies, QR attribution, and POS measurement offer deeper insights. Together, these tools connect ad exposure to real-world actions, providing a comprehensive view of campaign effectiveness.

How to calculate ROI for OOH?

Calculating ROI for OOH advertising involves linking your campaign spend to measurable outcomes. Begin by tracking key performance metrics such as foot traffic, sales lift, and online engagement using tools like POS measurements and web or app analytics. Next, compare the revenue or conversions generated by your campaign against the total ad spend to determine your basic ROI. For a more comprehensive analysis, utilize marketing mix modeling (MMM) to evaluate how OOH contributes to overall campaign success and enhances other marketing channels. This holistic approach provides clear insights into the financial impact of your OOH investments, helping you optimize future campaigns for maximum return.