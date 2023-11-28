Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

BlogHow Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

November 28, 2023Kayla Caticchio

Holt Renfrew, Canada’s largest fashion and lifestyle retailer, wanted to boost consideration and drive consumers to its stores in major cities nationwide. 

With Nordstrom closing its doors in Canada, Holts wanted to capitalize on the shutdown of its competitor to regain market share in key customer demographics. They did so by simultaneously launching two large-scale programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns promoting its ‘Holts <3 Sale’ event, one conquesting and one promotional.

WATCH: See how Holt Renfrew’s large-scale programmatic campaign boosted brand KPIs

The Strategy

  • Holt Renfrew partnered with Havas agency to launch the campaign via the Broadsign Ads DSP in Canadian cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.
  • DOOH ads were displayed on screens around closing Nordstrom stores, including venue types like billboards, bus shelters, and office buildings. Venues in proximity to several Holt Renfrew locations were also leveraged, including residential apartment buildings mapped back to the retailer’s target consumers.
  • The campaign targeted demographics with high household incomes of 100k+, Foodies, Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Enthusiasts, Designer Shoppers, and more.

Read the full case study to see how Holt Renfrew drove in-store footfall traffic and boosted purchase intent with DOOH

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

Recommended

December 19, 2023

How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Read Article

October 12, 2023

How H&M Portugal’s campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Read Article

July 24, 2023

HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its printer in South Africa

Read Article

October 17, 2023

Broadsign and APPcelerate partner to unlock powerful DOOH advertising in the Spanish market

Read Article

August 30, 2023

Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase intention for Veet Expert in the French market

Read Article