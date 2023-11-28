Blog How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Holt Renfrew, Canada’s largest fashion and lifestyle retailer, wanted to boost consideration and drive consumers to its stores in major cities nationwide.

With Nordstrom closing its doors in Canada, Holts wanted to capitalize on the shutdown of its competitor to regain market share in key customer demographics. They did so by simultaneously launching two large-scale programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns promoting its ‘Holts <3 Sale’ event, one conquesting and one promotional.

WATCH: See how Holt Renfrew’s large-scale programmatic campaign boosted brand KPIs

The Strategy

Holt Renfrew partnered with Havas agency to launch the campaign via the Broadsign Ads DSP in Canadian cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

DOOH ads were displayed on screens around closing Nordstrom stores, including venue types like billboards, bus shelters, and office buildings. Venues in proximity to several Holt Renfrew locations were also leveraged, including residential apartment buildings mapped back to the retailer’s target consumers.

The campaign targeted demographics with high household incomes of 100k+, Foodies, Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Enthusiasts, Designer Shoppers, and more.

Read the full case study to see how Holt Renfrew drove in-store footfall traffic and boosted purchase intent with DOOH