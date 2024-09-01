The platform that powers out-of-home
Broadsign empowers media owners to efficiently scale, manage, and sell their digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising.
Used by leading OOH networks around the globe
End-to-end solutions for maximum efficiency
Digital, static, and programmatic out-of-home
Whether it's a guaranteed or non-guaranteed delivery with an impression or frequency goal, we make it easy to schedule all types of OOH campaigns.
You set the rules and automation does the rest
Our intelligent and playlist-free media player makes it easy to schedule and deliver campaigns across your network.
Multiple SSPs, one header bidder solution
Consolidate your programmatic demand from multiple SSP partners into one slot, removing the need for containers. May the best deal win!
Say goodbye to endless RFP revisions and email chains
Automate your direct OOH sales process with Broadsign In-Advance, so you can focus on what matters most: selling more.Learn more
Want to sell 10% more campaigns?
Media owners using Broadsign’s flexible selling tools sell on average 10% more campaigns, resulting in billions more impressions sold.Learn more
Ad Server
Scale your OOH ad revenue without scaling your workload
Stop leaving revenue on the table with fragmented systems. Turn your direct and programmatic DOOH inventory into a unified revenue engine with the Broadsign Ad Server.Learn more
Content & network management
Save time by automating your network management
Rely on automated campaign workflows to play the right content at the right time and gain complete visibility into your network's performance with in-depth campaign reporting.Learn more
Static Campaigns
Streamlined charting and work orders for static campaigns
Get more from your static faces with our centralized asset management and campaign booking tool that syncs with real-time work order status, stock levels, and bill poster communications.Learn more
Global programmatic supply-side platform
Generate new revenue programmatically
Complement your direct sales with a real-time programmatic pipeline composed of global buyers and ads that you approve of.Learn more
Local signage messaging
Make your local content shine in every language
Enable onsite teams to easily create custom digital signage messages while remaining on brand with a template-based tool that is simple enough for anyone to use.Learn more
Secure, reliable and confidential data protection and processing.
Trust that your sensitive data and reputation are kept safe. Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures comprehensive protection against unwanted activity on your screens through additional security controls.Learn more
We're on a mission to light up the world
107
countries
48 billion
ads served/month
193 billion
impressions/month
Plans for every network's needs
Discover what we can do for your network
Get in touch with us and a member of our team will reach out as soon as possible to set up a call. Please let us know if there are any questions you would like to discuss.