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Deliver a more engagingHealthcareExperience

Increase patient engagement and improve the healthcare experience with information and ads delivered on a secure digital signage Platform.

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Informed patients are empowered patients

Improve communication between patients and health professionals by displaying relevant, targeted and informative content in every location.

All your screens in one place

From information kiosks to waiting room screens and everything in between, efficiently manage every screen in every practice from one centralized platform that easily scales as your digital signage network grows.

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Relevant messaging for each audience

High-quality, relevant content puts patients at ease and helps healthcare businesses run smoothly. Empower local teams to create brand-consistent messaging like hours of operation, wait times and business policies, no technical ability required.

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Flexible Ad Sales that drive revenue

Generate more revenue with advertising delivered across your signage network, with both direct and programmatic ad sales supported.

Empower your team with Campaign Planning

Sell programmatically with our Programmatic SSP

Broadsign allows us to easily manage content on thousands of screens across the country from one single location.

Health Media Network

Trusted by leading Healthcare Networks

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Security your network can rely on

Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.

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Partnerships for great content

Create your own content, work with partners, or enhance your screens by working with our digital signage content, wayfinding and audience analytics partners.

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

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