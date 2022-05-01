Create a high-impactShopping Mallexperience
Engage your Customers with a Digital Signage platform that drives revenue and delivers brand stories exactly where, when and how you want them.
Build your brand and establish your mall as a true destination by displaying content that entertains, informs and augments the shopper experience.
Enable your advertising partners to deliver the most effective campaigns by using audience demographics and situational data, like screen location, time of day and more, to target campaigns and trigger content playback.
Whether a simple CPM buy or a complex campaign, look like a star with your customers. Create packages, book takeovers, and let the system automatically rebalance all your other campaigns.
Empower your Sales Team with Broadsign Direct
From kiosks to digital posters and everything in between, efficiently manage every screen across your locations from one centralized platform that easily scales as your digital signage network grows.
Intersection
When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience. Broadsign enables us to provide advertisers with opportunities to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways.
Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.
Create your own content, work with local collaborators, or enhance your screens by working with our digital signage content, wayfinding and audience analytics partners.