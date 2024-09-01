Your mall as a destination Build your brand and establish your mall as a true destination by displaying content that entertains, informs and augments the shopper experience.

Creative campaigns with context Enable your advertising partners to deliver the most effective campaigns by using audience demographics and situational data, like screen location, time of day and more, to target campaigns and trigger content playback.

Book Complex Campaigns Whether a simple CPM buy or a complex campaign, look like a star with your customers. Create packages, book takeovers, and let the system automatically rebalance all your other campaigns. Empower your team with Campaign Planning Sell programmatically with our Programmatic SSP