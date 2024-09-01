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Create a high-impactShopping Mallexperience

Engage your Customers with a Digital Signage platform that drives revenue and delivers brand stories exactly where, when and how you want them.

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Your mall as a destination

Build your brand and establish your mall as a true destination by displaying content that entertains, informs and augments the shopper experience.

Creative campaigns with context

Enable your advertising partners to deliver the most effective campaigns by using audience demographics and situational data, like screen location, time of day and more, to target campaigns and trigger content playback.

Book Complex Campaigns

Whether a simple CPM buy or a complex campaign, look like a star with your customers. Create packages, book takeovers, and let the system automatically rebalance all your other campaigns.

Empower your team with Campaign Planning

Sell programmatically with our Programmatic SSP

Every Screen right at your fingertips

From kiosks to digital posters and everything in between, efficiently manage every screen across your locations from one centralized platform that easily scales as your digital signage network grows.

Discover our content and network management solutions

When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience. Broadsign enables us to provide advertisers with opportunities to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways.

Intersection

See our Shopping Mall customers in action

Want to learn how to create a great digital signage network?

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Security your network can rely on

Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.

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Partnerships for Great Content

Create your own content, work with local collaborators, or enhance your screens by working with our digital signage content, wayfinding and audience analytics partners.

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

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