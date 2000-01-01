A more modern approach to static OOH

FAQs

Is it possible for me to look up specific inventory and verify availability? Yes! Our solution enables real-time inventory availability, which means you can check any and all of your inventory to see whether it's booked, partially available, or available, all in just a few clicks.

Do I have to manually create the work orders for a bill poster to post my campaign? No, as soon as a design is linked to a face, the work order is created and can be printed. Another option is to give access to work orders directly in the web application for billposters or even through our mobile app, which they can use to send proof of posting directly.

Is it possible to keep track of maintenance issues or problems with my assets? Absolutely! You can easily put an asset as temporarily active or assign a maintenance order in case of smaller issues, like a broken light. These items can also be logged by billposters using our mobile app.

Can I easily keep track of the designs I have ordered and where they are? Yes, we have an extensive system that allows you to keep track of designs you have ordered, which warehouses they're in, and how many are posted. You can also view how many need to be posted for a specific campaign to make sure you've ordered or delivered the right amount at each warehouse.

Is it possible to share proof of performance with my clients? Yes, our platform has a tool that allows your customers to view posting pictures of your choosing. This removes the need to send posting proofs for each campaign manually.

Is the static campaigns solution integrated with Salesforce or other CRMs? Yes, through our API, it's possible to build custom integrations to feed information to the tools you know and love.