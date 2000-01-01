Content and Network Management

FAQs

What size networks is Broadsign a best fit for? The Broadsign Platform is used to manage networks of all sizes —from just a few screens to thousands. Our solution can help scale your network efficiently and quickly, while still utilizing a small team.

Does Broadsign offer implementation support and services? Yes, we offer a variety of services depending on the scale and complexity of your deployment. From onboarding training to complete white glove installation and support, we have the proper support for each unique network.

What's the difference between playlist-based content distribution and automated rule-based loops? An automated rule-based system is where playlists are built by the player dynamically. With the increasing desire to tailor the message to the right audience, time-of-day, weather condition, etc., Broadsign enables this targeted messaging without the workload of creating multiple playlists manually.