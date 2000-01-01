Broadsign Platform Overview
Content and Network Management

Take charge of your Dooh network

Manage and automate digital out-of-home media and operations across networks of any size with the world's most trusted digital signage software.

Trusted by our customers worldwide

Automated content scheduling

Effortless content scheduling with automated workflows

Set the rules for when and where content should play and let our system handle the rest. Whether you manage 10 screens or 10,000, our intelligent, playlist-free media management tool makes it easy to schedule and deliver your content.

Network operations & reporting

Full visibility into your network's performance and in-depth reporting

You shouldn't have to worry about network performance, and with our solution, you don't have to. Our remote monitoring tools let you check the status of your screens across your entire network and also allow you to pull comprehensive campaign reports, such as proof-of-play.

System-on-chip compatibility

Open your smart screens to new revenue streams

Our sophisticated content and campaign management solution can now help you monetize your system-on-chip screens with advertising content from direct or programmatic channels.

Cloud-based ad server

Simplified operations for mixed-player networks

Need to run a non-Broadsign player? No problem. Our cloud-based ad server lets you schedule and deliver content to these alongside your Broadsign players without compromising performance. Save time by centralizing your network operations and manage your players from one location.

API integrations

An open ecosystem that connects with the tools you want

Customize your digital signage network with an API-first approach that seamlessly integrates your custom booking tools, CRMs, and business automation systems.

SOC 2 BadgeSOC 2 Badge

Secure, reliable and confidential data protection and processing.

Trust that your sensitive data and reputation are kept safe. Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures comprehensive protection against unwanted activity on your screens through additional security controls.

We're on a mission to light up the world

100

countries

32 billion

ads served/month

128 billion

impressions/month

FAQs

What size networks is Broadsign a best fit for?

The Broadsign Platform is used to manage networks of all sizes —from just a few screens to thousands. Our solution can help scale your network efficiently and quickly, while still utilizing a small team.

Does Broadsign offer implementation support and services?

Yes, we offer a variety of services depending on the scale and complexity of your deployment. From onboarding training to complete white glove installation and support, we have the proper support for each unique network.

What's the difference between playlist-based content distribution and automated rule-based loops?

An automated rule-based system is where playlists are built by the player dynamically. With the increasing desire to tailor the message to the right audience, time-of-day, weather condition, etc., Broadsign enables this targeted messaging without the workload of creating multiple playlists manually.

Can I connect Broadsign to other applications that I currently have implemented?

Yes! Broadsign uses an API-first approach which means you can connect to the tools you already use with our open API.

