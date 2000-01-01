Content and Network Management
Automated content scheduling
Effortless content scheduling with automated workflows
Set the rules for when and where content should play and let our system handle the rest. Whether you manage 10 screens or 10,000, our intelligent, playlist-free media management tool makes it easy to schedule and deliver your content.
Network operations & reporting
Full visibility into your network's performance and in-depth reporting
You shouldn't have to worry about network performance, and with our solution, you don't have to. Our remote monitoring tools let you check the status of your screens across your entire network and also allow you to pull comprehensive campaign reports, such as proof-of-play.
System-on-chip compatibility
Open your smart screens to new revenue streams
Our sophisticated content and campaign management solution can now help you monetize your system-on-chip screens with advertising content from direct or programmatic channels.Learn more
Cloud-based ad server
Simplified operations for mixed-player networks
Need to run a non-Broadsign player? No problem. Our cloud-based ad server lets you schedule and deliver content to these alongside your Broadsign players without compromising performance. Save time by centralizing your network operations and manage your players from one location.Learn more
API integrations
An open ecosystem that connects with the tools you want
Customize your digital signage network with an API-first approach that seamlessly integrates your custom booking tools, CRMs, and business automation systems.
Secure, reliable and confidential data protection and processing.
Trust that your sensitive data and reputation are kept safe. Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures comprehensive protection against unwanted activity on your screens through additional security controls.Learn more
We're on a mission to light up the world
100
countries
32 billion
ads served/month
128 billion
impressions/month
FAQs
What size networks is Broadsign a best fit for?
The Broadsign Platform is used to manage networks of all sizes —from just a few screens to thousands. Our solution can help scale your network efficiently and quickly, while still utilizing a small team.
Does Broadsign offer implementation support and services?
Yes, we offer a variety of services depending on the scale and complexity of your deployment. From onboarding training to complete white glove installation and support, we have the proper support for each unique network.
What's the difference between playlist-based content distribution and automated rule-based loops?
An automated rule-based system is where playlists are built by the player dynamically. With the increasing desire to tailor the message to the right audience, time-of-day, weather condition, etc., Broadsign enables this targeted messaging without the workload of creating multiple playlists manually.
Can I connect Broadsign to other applications that I currently have implemented?
Yes! Broadsign uses an API-first approach which means you can connect to the tools you already use with our open API.
