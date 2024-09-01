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Now available

Broadsign for System-on-Chip

The world's leading OOH digital signage solution, tailor-made for smart screens.

Your smart screens can do more than you think

Expand your digital signage network capabilities and open the door to ad-based content

Access advanced content management capabilities

Access Broadsign's market-leading CMS capabilities such as intelligent playlist generation, proof-of-play reporting and dynamic campaign delivery.

Simplify your network

Centrally manage all of your screens and save time by simplifying your DOOH management tasks.

Unlock additional revenue

Unlock advertising revenue by integrating your displays with our programmatic SSP and our dedicated OOH campaign management solution.

Grow the way you want to

Boost the efficiency of your OOH business with our automated workflows that help small teams manage huge networks.

Our system-on-chip solution is a great way to monetize, manage and scale your network of smart screens, no matter where they are.

  • Retail
  • Food & Beverage
  • Cinema
  • Hospitality
  • Transit
  • Airports
  • EV charging stations
  • Healthcare

Broadsign for SoC is supported on

Get in touch with us today to find out how Broadsign can help you get more from your smart screens.

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

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