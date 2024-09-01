The platform that powers in-store ads
Broadsign empowers retailers to efficiently scale, manage, and sell in-store digital advertising through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising
Used by leading retailers around the globe
Monetize your store with an end-to-end solution
One centralized platform for maximum efficiency
Easily manage in-store digital ads that support your retail media strategy with flexible delivery options, all designed to drive revenue while keeping full control.
You set the rules and automation does the rest
Our intelligent media player automates campaign delivery using dynamic criteria like weather, or location —so your messaging is always timely and relevant.
Measure performance with actionable insights
Track key campaign metrics like reach and impressions to understand performance and optimize future strategies.
Campaign planning & management
Advanced messaging tools that drive more revenue
Take advantage of in-store inventory availability in real time across your retail media network and instantly book flexibly scheduled and dynamically delivered endemic and non-endemic campaigns.Learn more
Content & network management
Save time by automating your network management
Rely on automated campaign workflows to play the right content at the right time and gain complete visibility into your network’s performance with in-depth campaign reporting.Learn more
Global programmatic supply-side platform
Generate incremental revenue programmatically
Transform your in-store digital displays into revenue generators with programmatic advertising, all while maintaining complete control over the content displayed, ensuring it complements your brand and provides a cohesive customer experience.Learn more
Local store messaging
Boost local store engagement and drive sales
Empower store operators to create and manage personalized digital content that attracts customers, increases foot traffic, and stays true to your brand and retail media strategy. Showcase regional assortments, promote local farmers, and tailor messaging for a local touch!Learn more
Secure, reliable and confidential data protection and processing.
Trust that your sensitive data and reputation are kept safe. Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures comprehensive protection against unwanted activity on your screens through additional security controls.Learn more
We're on a mission to light up the world
100
countries
32 billion
ads served/month
128 billion
impressions/month
Discover what we can do for your network
Get in touch with us and a member of our team will reach out as soon as possible to set up a call. Please let us know if there are any questions you would like to discuss.