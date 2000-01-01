Los Angeles Billboards
Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in Los Angeles
A national hub for entertainment, culture, tourism, sports, and more, advertisers and brands can reach target consumers across a variety of verticals throughout LA.
Demographics & Diversity
Los Angeles is home to one of the most diverse markets in the country, offering advertisers a prime opportunity to reach target audiences across vibrant cultures and communities.
- Nearly 4M population in Los Angeles, 17M+ population in the DMA
- 50% of the population made up of women
- Median age of 37 years old
- Los Angeles County median household income of $83,000+
- +60% employment rate
Transportation & Travel
From its sprawling highway network to its well-connected public transportation system, LA is an ideal market for advertisers to connect with diverse, on-the-go consumers.
- 5 airports, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Average daily commute of 30+ minutes
- 5+ major highways, including I-405, I-5, I-10 and I-110
- Famous roads like Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, and Hollywood Drive
Types of billboards and OOH formats in Los Angeles
