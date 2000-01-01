Broadsign Platform Overview
Los Angeles Billboards

Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in Los Angeles

Looking to advertise in Los Angeles? Unlock targeted advertising opportunities with Broadsign's curated billboard and OOH inventory packages. Reach your audience wherever they are with inventory strategically placed to target specific venue types, locations, and points of interest throughout Los Angeles.

Unlock advertising opportunities in Los Angeles

A national hub for entertainment, culture, tourism, sports, and more, advertisers and brands can reach target consumers across a variety of verticals throughout LA.

Demographics & Diversity

Los Angeles is home to one of the most diverse markets in the country, offering advertisers a prime opportunity to reach target audiences across vibrant cultures and communities.

  • Nearly 4M population in Los Angeles, 17M+ population in the DMA
  • 50% of the population made up of women
  • Median age of 37 years old
  • Los Angeles County median household income of $83,000+
  • +60% employment rate

Transportation & Travel

From its sprawling highway network to its well-connected public transportation system, LA is an ideal market for advertisers to connect with diverse, on-the-go consumers.

  • 5 airports, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Average daily commute of 30+ minutes
  • 5+ major highways, including I-405, I-5, I-10 and I-110
  • Famous roads like Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, and Hollywood Drive

Looking to advertise in LA?

Explore digital OOH inventory packages for top audience segments in Los Angeles

See our curated billboard and screen packages tailored for specific audiences around top advertising verticals in Los Angeles. Each package includes diverse environments, venue types, and demographics to boost brand visibility.

Explore our inventory packages

Types of billboards and OOH formats in Los Angeles

Outdoor

Billboards
Urban Panels
Av. CPM
$12.9
$7
Potential daily impressions per screen
+370k
+22k
Common sizing
20ft x 60ft14ft x 48ft
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft8ft x 16ft

Transit

Airports
Train Stations
Av. CPM
$6.1
$5
Potential daily impressions per screen
+38k
+30k
Common sizing
5ft x 3ft11ft x 6ft6ft x 6ft
5ft x 3ft

Place-Based

Office Buildings
Apartment Buildings
Colleges
Salons
Av. CPM
$9.6
$9.6
$5.5
$10
Potential daily impressions per screen
+13k
+320k
+170k
Common sizing
4ft x 6ft
4ft x 6ft
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft8ft x 16ft
2ft x 2ft

Retail

Pharmacies
Gas Stations
Malls
Av. CPM
$6.9
$5
$6
Potential daily impressions per screen
+33k
+28k
+25k
Common sizing
2ft x 3ft4ft x 6ft
2ft x 2ft
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft

Found the OOH format in Los Angeles you were looking for?

