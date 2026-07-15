Unlock the Power of Digital Signage for Retail
Own your in-store network and turn every screen into a revenue-driving media channel.
Why in-store media matters
Drive conversions and unify internal teams with in-store digital signage
Retailers need an easy way to activate, scale, and monetize in-store screens without overburdening their teams.
As retail media expands, in-store digital signage has become a must-have channel for engaging shoppers where decisions are made and influencing purchase outcomes in real time.
We Power Over 35+ In-Store Retail Media Networks
The challenge
Many retailers deploy screens quickly but struggle with control, content quality, governance, and data visibility.
Unlock the Full Potential of Your In-Store Media
Our Platform helps retailers unify merchandising, marketing, and media teams, so every screen works together to drive engagement, revenue, and consistent shopper experiences.
Our point of view
Own your Strategy, Own your Revenue
Protect customer experience at all times
Own your media relationships and pricing
Centralize control across merchandising, marketing, and media teams
Full transparency into performance
Build on a future-ready tech stack
Your In-Store Network With Ease
Automated rules and targeting
Deliver content at scale without additional headcount
Engage shoppers in the right place
And at the right time using data-driven triggers
Easy-to-use templates
For store-level merchandising and messaging
Optimize and manage campaign content
Nationally, regionally, or by store
With Flexibility and Transparency
Real-time inventory visibility
Know exactly what screen is available, no more back and forth
Flexible selling options
Easily sell campaigns by location, share of voice, impression or budget.
Let automation work for you
Plan and pace campaigns automatically, saving you time and energy
Tap into programmatic demand
Connect to a wide advertiser pool for automatic buying and revenue growth
With Confidence
Flexible foundation
Open architecture and APIs that adapt to your existing tech stack and future growth.
Omnichannel integrations
Connect loyalty, POS, and CMS systems to activate coordinated campaigns across channels.
Localized control at scale
Manage and monitor store-level content in real time to ensure every screen performs.
Enterprise-grade reliability
Built for performance, security, and uptime across your entire network.
Built on an Open Ecosystem
Connect your entire retail media stack with ease
We are built on an open ecosystem that gives retailers the freedom to integrate with their preferred partners and technologies, connecting seamlessly to unify your in-store retail media network.
Future-proof your network with flexible, open architecture
Work with your preferred deployment and technology integrators
Connect loyalty, POS, ecommerce, and audience data to power omnichannel campaigns
Build a network that adapts to your business as it grows