How to use digital grocery store signage to drive more business
Create an innovative and unique shopping experience for customers while delivering impactful impressions for branded goods
Broadsign’s automated in-store digital marketing platform specializes in delivering digital ad-based messages, empowering you to create engaging in-store experiences for both your shoppers and CPG brands alike.
Broadsign also allows you to to use loyalty data to deliver contextual storytelling messages, either in the aisle or at the point of purchase.
By serving ads at high-intent purchasing locations, paired with external triggers like bar codes, you can drive product messaging down to the very last consumer touchpoint.
Start complementing shelf placement and online advertising with a digital in-store experience thanks to the strategic use of digital screens.
Our smart and automated marketing platform even supports localized content, point-of-sale and stock-level triggering, as well as personalization on a per-screen basis.