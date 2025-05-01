Blog Turn your in-store screens into revenue machines: How to monetize data through retail digital signage

Are you sitting on a goldmine of customer data but struggling to maximize its value across your entire retail ecosystem? You’re not alone. While many retailers have turned first-party data into profitable digital retail media networks (RMNs), extending these strategies in-store remains a largely untapped opportunity. By leveraging first-party data, you can turn in-store digital screens into a high-value revenue stream while delivering targeted, contextual marketing close to the point of purchase.

Integrating in-store retail media into your broader RMN strategy elevates the shopping experience, increases brand ROI, and drives greater retailer profitability. Public data from Tesco and Walmart shows that featuring products on in-store screens typically delivers a 7% product sales lift and a 4% brand halo effect. While digital still leads investments, in-store retail media is gaining traction, with ad spend projected to reach $1 billion by 2028, highlighting the growing value of physical stores as advertising platforms.

This guide explores why top retailers are doubling down on in-store media, how data monetization fuels new revenue streams, and what it takes to build a connected, omnichannel RMN strategy—so you can increase ad revenue, elevate engagement, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

Key takeaways for retailers:

In-store retail media networks transform physical spaces into valuable advertising platforms



First-party data enables relevant, privacy-compliant ad targeting to enhance shopper experiences



Integrating in-store digital signage and digital strategies creates cohesive, high-impact advertising campaigns



Measuring success through advanced analytics proves ROI and attracts brand partnerships

Understanding in-store digital signage

An in-store retail media network is made up of digital screens positioned throughout a store, including entrance displays, endcaps, checkout monitors, and areas with longer dwell times, like in-store pharmacies, that deliver targeted ads to shoppers at the point of purchase. By tapping into these screens, physical retail locations can be turned into impactful advertising channels for brands.

Walmart’s in-store network and Tesco’s plan to triple its connected screens show how leading retailers are betting on physical retail media. It’s a smart move—82% of purchase decisions happen in-store, and 62% of shoppers make impulse buys, underscoring the impact of in-store media on consumer behaviour.

The power of first-party data in retail digital signage

Unlike traditional in-store ads that rely on static displays, in-store retail media networks (RMNs) use first-party data to deliver dynamic, contextual messaging based on shopper behaviour. By tapping into insights from loyalty programs, past purchases, and real-time engagement, content can be tailored to store audiences and key moments in the shopping journey, creating a more personalized in-store experience that drives higher engagement, conversion, and basket size.

For example, you might promote high-margin breakfast items in the morning, surface seasonal or regionally popular products, or suggest complementary items based on purchase history. If inventory runs low, the system can automatically swap ads for alternatives, ensuring every placement remains relevant and effective.

Revenue generation and integration strategies for in-store retail media networks

Successfully monetizing first-party customer data through in-store retail media takes more than basic screen placements — it requires the right tools, a clear strategy, and the ability to package high-intent touchpoints into larger, omnichannel campaigns that drive greater impact.

Common monetization streams include:

Selling ad placements on digital screens in high-traffic areas: A grocery store might offer screen placements near the produce section to endemic brands, like healthy snack or meal kit companies, whose products are sold in-store. Non-endemic brands, like a fitness app or credit card provider, might also buy screen time to reach shoppers while they’re considering lifestyle or financial decisions.



A grocery store might offer screen placements near the produce section to endemic brands, like healthy snack or meal kit companies, whose products are sold in-store. Non-endemic brands, like a fitness app or credit card provider, might also buy screen time to reach shoppers while they’re considering lifestyle or financial decisions. Sponsored product promotions: Brands pay for in-store ads highlighting specific products, like endcap displays or shelf-edge screens showcasing new items or seasonal offerings.



Brands pay for in-store ads highlighting specific products, like endcap displays or shelf-edge screens showcasing new items or seasonal offerings. Cross-channel advertising packages: Bundling in-store ad placements with digital campaigns on their websites, apps, and email newsletters offers brands a unified way to reach shoppers across multiple touchpoints.



Bundling in-store ad placements with digital campaigns on their websites, apps, and email newsletters offers brands a unified way to reach shoppers across multiple touchpoints. Retailer-owned brand promotions: Using in-store signage to promote private-label products can drive sales and increase profit margins on your own offerings.

Integration strategies for in-store and digital RMNs

Driving revenue and performance requires strategic planning and a strong infrastructure that delivers consistency, responsiveness, and clear performance insights. Here are four key areas where alignment and smart tech investments matter most:

Unified campaign planning: Consider designing advertising campaigns that span both in-store and digital channels. For example, a holiday promotion might combine ads on in-store screens, website banners, email campaigns, and social media posts, all reinforcing a consistent message across every touchpoint. This integrated approach is powerful—research from the OAAA and Comscore shows that OOH drives online activation rates 5 to 6 times higher than expected, outperforming other channels in generating digital engagement.

Centralized data management: Leveraging first-party data from both online and offline interactions provides a holistic view of shopper behaviour, enabling smarter ad targeting and more effective placement across channels.

Dynamic content delivery: Leverage programmatic technology to deliver highly targeted, contextually relevant content across in-store digital screens in real time. By integrating data sources such as inventory levels, shopper demographics, loyalty profiles, and external triggers like time of day or weather, messaging can dynamically adjust to align with shopper needs and behaviour. For instance, if a product is well-stocked, nearby screens can prioritize promotions or bundle offers to help drive sell-through.

Cross-promotion opportunities: In-store RMNs can be used to drive traffic to digital channels and vice versa. For example, an ad displayed at checkout might encourage shoppers to download the retailer’s app for exclusive discounts or reward points.

Target’s retail media network, Roundel, is a prime example of how integration drives success. Roundel combines in-store advertising with digital campaigns using first-party data from Target’s loyalty program and purchase histories. Brands can run ads on Target’s website and app while simultaneously promoting products through in-store displays and checkout screens, creating a cohesive campaign that reaches shoppers wherever they are.

Measuring success in in-store retail media networks

As in-store retail media evolves, accurate performance measurement is more important than ever. The key to success is combining traditional retail metrics with digital advertising KPIs to fully capture the impact of in-store campaigns.

To help streamline this process, the IAB In-Store Retail Media Standards—developed by IAB Europe and IAB US—established a framework to address the rapidly expanding in-store retail media opportunities and offer unified definitions, measurement standards, and guidelines for ad formats and store zones. These guidelines provide the clarity and consistency needed to evaluate in-store media with the same rigour applied to digital channels.

Measurement can be strengthened by leveraging incremental impact analysis, like holdout testing, to isolate campaign lift. For example, Kroger now offers incremental sales measurement to directly connect campaign exposure with ROI. By integrating loyalty data, online behaviour, and in-store activity into unified shopper profiles, brands gain a clearer view of the customer journey and can attribute outcomes more effectively.

Closed-loop reporting further enhances this by linking ad exposure to actual purchase data, while AI-powered analytics reveal meaningful patterns in shopper behaviour. Programmatic tools allow for real-time optimization of in-store campaigns, and multi-touch attribution models ensure that both online and offline touchpoints are accounted for in performance analysis.

Together, these strategies help retailers and advertisers demonstrate the value of in-store retail media while continuously improving results through data-driven insights.

