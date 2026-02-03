Programmatic digital out-of-home, often shortened to programmatic DOOH or pDOOH, refers to the automated buying, selling, and delivery of out-of-home (OOH) ads via real-time bidding on digital screens. Instead of booking fixed placements, advertisers set the conditions under which media should run, and ads are served automatically when those conditions are met.

Once a niche buying method, pDOOH is now a core part of modern media plans, as automation-enabled OOH planning workflows and faster, data-driven decision-making reshape a medium that has traditionally relied on slower, manual processes. This momentum is reflected in forecasts for leading markets like the U.S., where pDOOH spend is expected to account for 65% of national DOOH spending by 2029, up from just 24% in 2024.

Read on for a closer look at what programmatic DOOH is, how it works, and why it’s gaining traction with today’s advertisers.

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What is programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH)?

Programmatic DOOH applies programmatic buying technology to digital screens in public, shared environments such as city streets, transit hubs, and retail locations. While it uses many of the same tools and data sources as other programmatic channels, the key distinction lies in where ads appear and how impressions are defined.

As a form of out-of-home (OOH) advertising, pDOOH operates in one-to-many physical settings. Each ad exposure may be seen by multiple people viewing the same screen at the same time, rather than a single logged-in user or device. This changes how reach, exposure, and measurement are approached compared to online programmatic media.

In practical terms, this means advertisers plan around real-world moments, environments, and aggregated audience signals, shifting decision-making from fixed placements (as in traditional OOH) or individual-level identifiers (like in online advertising) to data-driven eligibility across shared physical spaces.

Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) vs traditional DOOH: Understanding the difference

At a high level, programmatic DOOH doesn’t change the channel or environments where ads appear — it’s still digital out-of-home (DOOH) media. That means the strengths that make DOOH appealing to advertisers, including its high-impact creative formats, unskippable exposure, and proven ability to drive real-world action, also apply to pDOOH.

What it does change is how DOOH campaigns are planned, activated, and adjusted over time. Instead of locking in every decision upfront, programmatic DOOH introduces automation and rules-based buying that can influence which screens run ads, when they run, and under what conditions.

Here’s what actually changes when DOOH becomes programmatic:

Traditional DOOH

Direct buying through manual negotiations and insertion orders

Fixed schedules planned in advance

Manual planning focused on locations and durations

Periodic reporting after or between campaign flights

Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH)

Automated buying via real-time bidding on programmatic platforms, either through open exchange (oRTB) or private marketplace (PMP) deals

Real-time optimization based on availability, conditions, or performance

Data-driven activation using signals like time, location, and external data

Dynamic delivery potential with creative updates triggered by conditions

Automated reporting with faster access to delivery and performance insights

NOTE: While many buyers associate “automation in OOH” with programmatic ad buying — i.e., via real-time bidding — automation has expanded beyond bidding models to include newer transaction paths that complement pDOOH.

Download Broadsign’s eBook, Automation in OOH Media Planning: Streamlining Transactions at Scale, to learn how Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) and Automated Direct, Broadsign’s term for a fully automated version of the direct-sold process, give buyers additional ways to balance speed, flexibility, and delivery certainty.

Benefits of programmatic DOOH advertising

Now take everything that’s great about DOOH and layer in extra data, better targeting, and easy access. Those are the added benefits you’re looking at with programmatic DOOH.

Programmatic DOOH enables faster planning, activation, and in-flight flexibility

Programmatic flexibility is a key driver of pDOOH adoption, with 75% of agencies citing flexible buying as a major reason for use, according to a 2025 report from IAB Australia. By replacing manual negotiations and insertion orders with software-driven buying, teams can move from planning to launch more quickly and make in-flight adjustments based on campaign delivery and performance insights.

Programmatic DOOH supports more precise, context-driven targeting

Instead of relying on broad-reach, fixed buys, advertisers can use aggregated data signals to target audiences and moments with far greater precision. Contextual and real-time environmental data, like weather, time of day, or nearby events, can also inform creative delivery, helping brands dynamically align messaging with real-world moments for increased relevance without relying on personal identifiers.

READ ALSO: How data is helping to deliver personalized digital out-of-home advertising

Programmatic DOOH improves measurement and reporting

With streamlined access to centralized delivery data and automated reporting, pDOOH provides clearer visibility into campaign performance and enables more strategic decision-making. Using technology like in-screen sensors, device ID passback, and geo-fencing, advertisers can more accurately measure digital OOH ad exposure and strengthen attribution for downstream actions such as store visits or website activity, bringing DOOH closer to the precision of online advertising.

READ ALSO: Out-of-home data capabilities: A marketer’s guide to measurement, attribution, and audience extension

Programmatic DOOH integrates more easily into omnichannel strategies

As more and more DSPs get on board with programmatic DOOH, planning DOOH alongside channels like social media and mobile advertising as part of a multichannel strategy is becoming more straightforward. Advertisers can often adapt existing online or mobile creative for DOOH displays, while cross-channel insights and shared planning logic make it easier to extend reach and retarget audiences across connected digital channels.

READ ALSO: Using pDOOH for a faster and more targeted way of adding OOH to your omnichannel campaigns

How does programmatic DOOH work?

If your agency or brand uses online advertising, you may already know the basics of programmatic ad buying or have even set up a campaign using a demand-side platform (DSP). But even if the technology is similar, a few features of programmatic DOOH are unique compared to other digital formats.

The same is true from a traditional OOH perspective. While the environments and formats will feel familiar, programmatic DOOH changes how campaigns are planned, activated, and adjusted.

How targeting works

In traditional OOH and directly bought DOOH, targeting is defined upfront through fixed placements, environments, and schedules. Programmatic DOOH separates targeting logic from specific screens, allowing eligibility to be determined by predefined criteria rather than locked-in placement lists.

Targeting in programmatic DOOH is driven by contextual and aggregated signals, including:

Time-based criteria (time of day, day of week)

Location and environment (screen type, venue category, proximity to POIs)

Weather and situational factors (local events, traffic or transit conditions)

On top of this, programmatic DOOH supports a shift toward audience-based targeting. Instead of selecting screens directly, advertisers use aggregated audience signals like movement patterns or first-party data to inform where and when ads are eligible to run based on who is likely present in a given place and moment. These signals guide delivery without identifying or targeting individuals.

The same targeting logic can also support dynamic activation and dynamic creative optimization (DCO), allowing different approved creative variations to run based on audience context and real-world conditions, rather than serving a single static message throughout a campaign.

Platforms and DSPs: How advertisers access programmatic DOOH

In programmatic DOOH, the DSP is the central interface where buyers define campaign rules, budgets, and eligibility criteria, rather than selecting individual screens. For digital teams, this extends familiar DSP workflows into out-of-home; for OOH teams, it replaces screen-level booking with a single control layer that governs delivery across multiple environments.

DOOH inventory can be accessed either through a purpose-built DSP for out-of-home or via integration with the DSP your team already uses for other digital channels. In both cases, the DSP manages how and when eligible inventory is activated, supporting a range of buying methods from open auctions to more structured, pre-arranged deals.

Real-world examples

Looking for inspiration? Here are two pDOOH advertising examples that show how different agencies and brands have leveraged the medium. Explore our full case study catalogue for more programmatic success stories.

Visit Arizona: Inspiring travel planning with nationwide programmatic DOOH

Visit Arizona, the state’s official tourism organization, set out to influence travel consideration and planning among high-intent audiences across the U.S. Using programmatic DOOH, the campaign activated high-traffic screens in key markets and paired on-screen exposure with mobile retargeting to stay connected beyond the initial impression.

By combining DOOH with arrival-based measurement, the campaign linked media exposure to real-world travel behaviour and delivered strong mobile engagement. The result was a 30% lift in arrivals, outperforming national benchmarks for comparable tourism campaigns. Read the full Visit Arizona case study to see how programmatic DOOH supported measurable travel outcomes at scale.

HP: Building brand impact and driving sales with programmatic DOOH in Dubai

HP used programmatic DOOH to support awareness and consideration for its Smart Tank printer range in Dubai, a highly competitive and high-value media market. The campaign focused on reaching family households through frequent exposure on premium digital screens in malls, transit hubs, and other high-traffic, family-oriented environments.

By aligning screen environments with its core audience and measuring impact beyond impressions, the campaign delivered strong brand and business results. Exposure drove a 12% year-over-year sales lift, a 42% increase in purchase consideration for the Smart Tank 585, and a twofold increase in positive brand perception among exposed audiences. Read the full HP case study to see how programmatic DOOH supported both brand and sales outcomes in a key regional market.

See how HP leveraged programmatic DOOH to drive incremental sales in Dubai

FAQs about pDOOH advertising

How does programmatic DOOH differ from traditional OOH or DOOH advertising?

The difference lies in how the media is bought and managed, not where ads appear. Traditional OOH and DOOH campaigns are typically planned and booked upfront using fixed locations and schedules, while programmatic DOOH uses software-based buying to apply targeting rules, budgets, and conditions that determine when and where ads are eligible to run. The screens and environments remain the same — programmatic simply introduces more flexible, data-informed decision-making.

Is programmatic DOOH privacy-safe?

Yes. Programmatic DOOH does not rely on cookies, mobile ad IDs, or individual user tracking. Instead, targeting and delivery are informed by aggregated, privacy-safe signals such as location context, time of day, environmental factors, and anonymized audience insights. Because ads are delivered in shared, one-to-many public environments, programmatic DOOH aligns well with evolving privacy expectations and regulations.

Ready to turn data-driven decisions into real-world impact? Learn more about launching your programmatic DOOH campaign with Broadsign — or browse our inventory catalog to explore a global network of high-impact digital screens.