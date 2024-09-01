Keeping passengers on time Integrate maps, wayfinding, schedules and other useful services with screens throughout your airport and help passengers get to their gates on time.

Entertain and Inform Deliver market updates, weather, traffic, and other information or entertainment content that customers will appreciate seeing while waiting for their flight.

Travel made More Profitable Achieve the full value of your airport screens with intelligent ad delivery that puts the right messages in front of the right passengers every single day.