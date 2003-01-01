The (very) early years

In 2003, a small Montreal-based company decided to invest in a new area known as Digital Signage, which was taking off thanks to advancements in wireless connectivity and multi-screen playback capabilities, and the idea for Broadsign was born.

From there, Broadsign released the very first version of its CMS, which included the first automated campaign execution engine, an ad inventory system, and a proof of performance reporting system. The company was renamed 'BroadSign,' and the team moved into a proper office in Montreal's Beaver Hall.

Broadsign continued to embark on its digital signage journey, all without realizing it was an OOH company.

Back in 2004, we called it an ASP company (Applications Service Provider). It referred to your software being hosted in the "cloud," which at that time was actually a closet made of drywall that housed 3 or 4 servers. Bryan Mongeau , Broadsign's first employee and now company CTO

After a few exciting years of building up its CMS, the company secured its first major client, AccentHealth (now Patient Point). With 18,000 screens and DVD players in doctor's offices across the US, AccentHealth needed help automating content delivery across its entire network, an exciting opportunity that helped propel Broadsign into the world of OOH.