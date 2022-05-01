Create theCitiesof the Future
Bring smart cities to life with a digital signage platform that supports dynamic, interactive and data-driven content, ads and services.
Get the community excited about your network by providing useful smart city services like maps, weather updates, or traffic and transit reports on your screens.
The smartest cities don't make users pay for access to useful services. Fund a free smart city experience with an ad-supported network of services and screens.
Get the right content in front of the right people everyday, all across your network. With smart audience targeting features, deliver the most relevant messages that make your city look brilliant.
With specialized tools for both direct and programmatic ad sales teams, you can exceed revenue targets.
Empower your Sales Team with Broadsign Direct
Integrate with external data providers and whatever exciting technology you like. Our open, extensible API helps ensure your network’s capabilities are limited only by your imagination.
Intersection
Our digital network provides brands the opportunity to connect with millions of customers on their daily journeys through our largest cities. With Broadsign, we have the enhanced flexibility, creative capabilities, and planning tools to make those connections more efficiently and cohesively across our network.
Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.
Create your own content, work with local collaborators, or enhance your screens by working with our digital signage content, wayfinding and audience analytics partners.