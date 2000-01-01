Chicago Billboards
As the third-largest media market in the United States, Chicago is a key hub for marketers and advertisers to reach audiences across various demographics and industries.
Demographics & Diversity
A vibrant and diverse landscape, advertisers in Chicago can engage with a wide variety of audiences across the designated market area.
- Population of over 2.7 million residents within the city and 9.5 million people across the broader metropolitan area
- Third largest designated market area (DMA) in the US
- Average age of 35 years old, with a fairly even distribution among age groups
Income & Education
Chicago stands as a top-10 financial and trading hub in the United States, making it an important economic and cultural center in the nation.
- Median household income within the city exceeding $71,000
- 35 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Chicago
- Over 43% of Chicagoans hold a bachelor's degree or higher
- Home to more than 100 colleges, universities, and higher-education institutions
Transportation & Travel
Chicago's extensive transportation network caters to a dynamic and mobile audience, giving advertisers opportunities to engage with a high volume of commuters and travelers.
- 2 major airports, including O'Hare International Airport, one of the busiest in the world
- Over 1.2 million commuters travel into Chicago daily
- Eight ‘L' train lines with over 140 stations
- Over 50 million visitors travel to Chicago annually, including tourists, business travelers, and convention attendees
