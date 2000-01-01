Broadsign Platform Overview
NYC Billboards

Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in New York City

Looking to advertise in New York City? Unlock targeted advertising opportunities with Broadsign's curated billboard and OOH inventory packages. Reach your audience wherever they are with inventory strategically placed to target specific venue types, locations, and points of interest throughout NYC.

Unlock advertising opportunities in NYC

As the #1 media market in the U.S., the opportunities for out-of-home and billboard advertising in New York City are extensive.

Demographics & Diversity

A rich blend of cultures, backgrounds, and lifestyles, the city's diverse market offers significant possibilities for advertisers to connect with a broad spectrum of desirable consumers.

  • 8.5 million people and 3.1 million households across the five boroughs
  • 52% of the population made up of women
  • Average population age of 37 years old

Income & Education

New York City is a highly desirable market with a population that surpasses the national average education and income levels.

  • Mean household income close to $115,000
  • Median income of nearly $77,000
  • Over 45% of residents have a college degree or higher
  • Nearly 65% have a white-collar job

Transportation & Travel

The city holds one of the busiest and most extensive transportation networks in the world.

  • Home to three major airports (La Guardia, JFK, Newark)
  • Over 60 million tourists visit each year
  • Over 36 subway lines and 470 stations
  • Nearly 1 million workers enter NYC every day, representing 20% of the city's workforce

Looking to advertise in NYC?

Explore digital OOH inventory packages for top audience segments in NYC

See our curated billboard and screen packages tailored for specific audiences around top advertising verticals in New York City. Each package includes diverse environments, venue types, and demographics to boost brand visibility.

Explore our inventory packages

Types of billboards and OOH formats in New York City

Outdoor

Billboards
Urban Panels
Av. CPM
$12.7
$12.7
Potential daily impressions per screen
+3.5M
+3.5M
Common sizing
20ft x 60ft14ft x 48ft
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft8ft x 16ft

Street Furniture & Transit

Subway
Train Stations
Taxi & Rideshare Toppers
Av. CPM
$5.3
$6.2
$4.0
Potential daily impressions per screen
+65k
+67k
+77k
Common sizing
2ft x 2ft
5ft x 3ft
2ft x 4ft

Place-Based

Office Buildings
Apartment Buildings
Bars
Hotels
Av. CPM
$8.7
$8.4
$6.7
$8.6
Potential daily impressions per screen
+100k
+15k
+113k
+110k
Common sizing
4ft x 6ft
4ft x 6ft
2ft x 2ft
4ft x 6ft

Found the OOH format in NYC you were looking for?

