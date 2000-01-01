NYC Billboards
As the #1 media market in the U.S., the opportunities for out-of-home and billboard advertising in New York City are extensive.
Demographics & Diversity
A rich blend of cultures, backgrounds, and lifestyles, the city's diverse market offers significant possibilities for advertisers to connect with a broad spectrum of desirable consumers.
- 8.5 million people and 3.1 million households across the five boroughs
- 52% of the population made up of women
- Average population age of 37 years old
Income & Education
New York City is a highly desirable market with a population that surpasses the national average education and income levels.
- Mean household income close to $115,000
- Median income of nearly $77,000
- Over 45% of residents have a college degree or higher
- Nearly 65% have a white-collar job
Transportation & Travel
The city holds one of the busiest and most extensive transportation networks in the world.
- Home to three major airports (La Guardia, JFK, Newark)
- Over 60 million tourists visit each year
- Over 36 subway lines and 470 stations
- Nearly 1 million workers enter NYC every day, representing 20% of the city's workforce
