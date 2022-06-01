OverviewOur StoryInventoryAudiencesBlog
We've changed our name!

Campsite is now Broadsign Ads

Launch your most creative and impactful campaigns in minutes. Broadsign Ads makes transacting DOOH seamless and flexible for all brands and agencies.

Broadsign Ads is now available in Canada, the U.S., and Australia!Learn more

Access premium DOOH inventory with complete screen transparency

Know exactly what you're buying when booking screens for your campaigns. Set your campaign parameters and select screen types based on data points like audiences, environments, and proximity to points of interest. Broadsign Ads provides full visibility into screen-level data, helping you maximize campaign performance with the best inventory.

Browse our inventory

Activate flexible, targeted campaigns at the right price

Optimize ad spend by activating inventory as close to market value as possible. With Broadsign Ads' smart bidding algorithm, you can be sure we're delivering your targeted impressions in the most cost-effective, buyer-friendly way.

Reach ideal audience segments at the right time and place

Target audiences in real-time with DOOH ads that capture attention wherever your audience may be. Broadsign Ads taps into dynamic mobile data, so you can easily target venues with the highest concentration of your desired audience segments.

Learn more

See what our customers are saying about Broadsign Ads

Aline Dubois
Co-owner

The Broadsign Ads platform was so easy to use. As a small business, we did not expect billboards to be so easy and accessible.

Keri Thomas
Media Supervisor

To execute a campaign of this magnitude we needed a DSP that could deliver on ease of use and transparency - and Broadsign Ads performed above and beyond our expectations thanks to its numerous capabilities and capacity to streamline the DOOH-specific workflow. Furthermore, collaborating with Broadsign Ads' team of programmatic digital-out-of-home experts meant seamless execution from start to finish.

Justine Laurier
Digital Campaign Manager

For a campaign manager that has progressed in the digital world, it is great to know that we can try outdoor advertising the same way we would launch a Facebook campaign, as an example. When it comes to choosing audiences as well as buying inventory, it's familiar ground. It opens so many new, unexpected doors!

Marcie Cerillo
Brandmaster manager

The availability of screen level data allows us to tailor each campaign for maximum impact. It is easy to onboard any team member to the Broadsign Ads buying platform, fast to roll out a new campaign or modify a current one, and the dedicated team support and service are just beyond amazing.

Alexandre Cholette
Media Placement Manager

What used to take hours to plan and execute was reduced to minutes with Broadsign Ads. The ease of use, which mimics online ad buying platforms, and its powerful DOOH targeting and scheduling features were a game-changer for us.

Peter Caira
Owner

Broadsign Ads was a no-brainer for us to reach people in our community. We know exactly who we're targeting, focusing on the neighbourhoods and buildings that we wanted. We got feedback from people who saw the ads. It resulted in a 12.8 % increase in foot traffic compared to last year.

Ryan Popowich
Director of marketing and promotions

Broadsign Ads gives us the power to display our digital out-of-home campaigns the way we want to, when we want to. The only thing we regret is not getting started sooner!

Spotlight on great campaigns

See details

Geolocation
Downtown Toronto & Montréal
location type
Office towers elevators and lobbies
mobile audience
Business, Administration & Finance
Dayparting
Working days only
3.76 M
76
383

See details

Geolocation
By matching postal code and area of delivery
location type
College, University
Incomes
75k - 200k +
Occupation
White Collar
210 K
37
40

See details

Geolocation
Near advertising agencies in Montreal
location type
Restaurants, Bars
mobile audience
Trendy, Hipster
Dayparting
Happy Hour: Wed, Thurs, and Fri
340 K
32
59

See details

Geolocation
In major Canadian cities
location type
Billboards
mobile audience
Parents
Dayparting
Evening rush hour
26 M
88
116

See details

Geolocation
In major Canadian cities
location type
Street Levels
mobile audience
Flight shoppers, Travel shoppers
Dayparting
Morning and evening rush hours
4.4 M
32
43

