Programmatic Digital OOH drives a +125% lift in purchase intention for Uber Eats

Online food ordering and delivery platform Uber Eats wanted to increase brand awareness and purchase consideration for its delivery application. Launched in 2014 by Uber, the brand is operational in over 6,000 cities in 45 countries and has couriers delivering meals by car, scooter, bike, or on foot.

Wanting to raise awareness for its ‘No Delivery Fees’ promotion, the brand launched a programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign in select markets in the Netherlands.

To measure the impact of the pDOOH ads on ad recall, interest, attribution, consideration and purchase intention, a brand lift study was conducted in collaboration with Broadsign and Happydemics.

Strategy

The programmatic DOOH campaign was launched with agency partner EssenceMediacom and out-of-home expert Broadsign. Working with Outmoove demand-side platform (DSP), the campaign ran alongside other channels including paid social and online video.

Broadsign worked closely with EssenceMediacom and Uber Eats to determine campaign parameters, creating proposals that included audiences, locations, venue types, and more. Campaign proposals and creatives were then uploaded and launched via Outmoove DSP, which also provided reporting on campaign performance.

Ads ran across several major cities in the Netherlands, including Rotterdam, Eindhoven, and Haarlem, reaching high-traffic locations like train stations, malls, urban panels, bus shelters, and gas stations. Over the course of the campaign, more than 7.6 million ads were served, generating over 27.8 million total impressions. The OOH vendors involved included Global Netherlands, Clear Channel Netherlands, JCDecaux Netherlands, CSDM, and Ocean Outdoor Netherlands.

Results

The results showed that ad interest nearly doubled among those who recalled the ads compared to those who didn’t, demonstrating the campaign’s effectiveness in capturing audience attention. Additionally, there was a 2X increase in purchase consideration, with the campaign ranking in the top 15% for purchase consideration within the food delivery category across all media platforms.

“Broadsign enabled us to quickly activate our programmatic DOOH campaign, allowing us to reach a contextually relevant audience at scale. Their audience and location data were crucial in targeting potential viewers and delivering the right message across various formats seamlessly. Additionally, the flexibility to update creatives during the campaign ensured our messaging stayed fresh and effective throughout. Broadsign’s support made the entire process smooth and efficient, helping us achieve impactful results,” says Fadli Gunawan, EMEA Brand Media Lead at Uber.

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.