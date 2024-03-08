Broadsign Platform Overview
Programmatic DOOH boosts consumer preference by +217% for the Canadian Real Estate Association

March 8, 2024Kayla Caticchio

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), a trade association representing real estate brokers, agents, and salespeople, wanted to challenge Canadians’ negative perception of REALTORS®.

With its latest pDOOH campaign, the association sought to build the reputation of real estate professionals by showcasing the positive outcomes of working with a REALTOR®.

Objective

Along with agency partner No Fixed Address (NFA) and the Broadsign Ads DSP, CREA wanted to evaluate the role of DOOH as part of a larger omnichannel campaign to drive awareness and a positive image for REALTOR.ca, Canada’s leading real estate platform with the most active listings across the country.

Channel Strategy

Leveraging the Broadsign Ads DSP to plan and execute the campaign, CREA targeted home buyers and sellers within key Canadian real estate markets, activating ads in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. DOOH creatives were delivered across strategically targeted screens on billboards and apartment buildings to reach renters who may be interested in purchasing a home. 

The OOH campaign ran in conjunction with other media channels like TV, online video, social, and digital display, driving audiences to REALTOR.ca.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

