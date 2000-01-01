Broadsign Platform Overview
Standard
Professional
Enterprise
Standard
Content & Network Management

Digital Media Management
Automated Campaign Scheduling
Network & Player Management
Campaign Proof-Of-Play Reporting
Support for third party players
API Access

Live digital screen management

On-demand Player Polling
Remote screenshot capture
Player monitoring center
Cloud-based content synchronization

Campaign Planning & Ad Serving

Real-time inventory availability
Proposal management
Guaranteed campaigns
Frequency
Impressions
Share-of-Voice
Takeovers
Budget
Audience Campaigns
Contextual Targeting (Demographics, POI, Impressions)
Moment-Based Triggers (Weather, Financial Data)
Optimization:
Campaign reallocation
Campaign rebalancing
Dynamic screen selection

Static Campaigns

Asset management
Campaign management
Charting
Operations

Programmatic SSP

Open exchange transactions
Private marketplace programmatic transactions

Local signage messaging

Branded messaging templates

