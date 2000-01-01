Broadsign Platform Overview
Philadelphia Billboards

Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in Philadelphia

Unlock targeted advertising opportunities with Broadsign's curated billboard and OOH inventory packages. Reach your audience wherever they are with inventory strategically placed to target specific venue types, locations, and points of interest throughout Philadelphia.

Unlock advertising opportunities in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's diverse and dense population, combined with its extensive public transit system and heavy foot traffic in key areas, creates numerous high-visibility opportunities for out-of-home advertising.

Demographics & Diversity

The city's mix of tourists, commuters, and residents makes it an attractive market for advertisers looking to capture the attention of a broad and varied audience.

  • Population of nearly 1.6 million people, making it one of the top 10 most populated cities in the U.S.
  • Median age of approximately 35 years old, with a balanced gender distribution across age groups
  • Nearly 25% of Philadelphians speak a language other than English at home

Income & Education

Philadelphia boasts a diverse economy with strong representation across various sectors, driving a robust and dynamic media landscape.

  • The city's workforce has a mix of industries, including healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, and finance
  • Nearly 30% of residents hold a bachelor's degree or higher
  • Philadelphia is home to numerous higher education institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, Drexel University, and others, contributing to a large population of college students and graduates in the city

Transportation & Travel

Philadelphia's robust public transit system contributes to its significant role as a major travel and tourism destination in the United States.

  • The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is one of the largest transit systems in the U.S.
  • Over 1 million trips are taken daily across SEPTA bus, trolley, subway, and regional rail services
  • Over 28 million passengers travel through the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) each year

Looking to advertise in Philadelphia?

Explore digital OOH inventory packages for top audience segments in Philadelphia

See our curated billboard and screen packages tailored for specific audiences around top advertising verticals in Philadelphia. Each package includes diverse environments, venue types, and demographics to boost brand visibility.

Explore our inventory packages

Types of billboards and OOH formats in Philadelphia

Outdoor

Billboards
Av. CPM
$11.1
Potential daily impressions per screen
+245k
Common sizing
20ft x 60ft14ft x 48ft

Transit

Subway
Train Stations
Av. CPM
Av. CPM: $7.3
Av. CPM: $7.2
Potential daily impressions per screen
+53k
+62k
Common sizing
2ft x 2ft
5ft x 3ft

Place-Based

Malls
Bars
Casual Dining
Av. CPM
$13.5
$5.9
$6.6
Potential daily impressions per screen
+164k
+125k
+93k
Common sizing
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft
4ft x 6ft2ft x 2ft
4ft x 6ft2ft x 2ft

Get started with billboard and OOH advertising!

