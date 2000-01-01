Philadelphia Billboards
Philadelphia's diverse and dense population, combined with its extensive public transit system and heavy foot traffic in key areas, creates numerous high-visibility opportunities for out-of-home advertising.
Demographics & Diversity
The city's mix of tourists, commuters, and residents makes it an attractive market for advertisers looking to capture the attention of a broad and varied audience.
- Population of nearly 1.6 million people, making it one of the top 10 most populated cities in the U.S.
- Median age of approximately 35 years old, with a balanced gender distribution across age groups
- Nearly 25% of Philadelphians speak a language other than English at home
Income & Education
Philadelphia boasts a diverse economy with strong representation across various sectors, driving a robust and dynamic media landscape.
- The city's workforce has a mix of industries, including healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, and finance
- Nearly 30% of residents hold a bachelor's degree or higher
- Philadelphia is home to numerous higher education institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, Drexel University, and others, contributing to a large population of college students and graduates in the city
Transportation & Travel
Philadelphia's robust public transit system contributes to its significant role as a major travel and tourism destination in the United States.
- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is one of the largest transit systems in the U.S.
- Over 1 million trips are taken daily across SEPTA bus, trolley, subway, and regional rail services
- Over 28 million passengers travel through the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) each year
