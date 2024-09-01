Concession Stands that Sell Increase concession sales and upsell specialty items with bright and animated signage content that adjusts according to upcoming showtimes or special promotions.

All of your screens, automated Integrate your CMS and POS systems so that all your screens—from concessions displays, to digital poster boards, to the pre-roll content played right before a film begins—can adapt their content to real-time changes and conditions.

An interactive moviegoer experience Get audiences to head to their movie earlier with interactive pre-show experiences like mobile-enabled games connected to the big screen.