Global Programmatic SSP

FAQs

How many DSPs do you connect with? Broadsign SSP is connected with over 30 DSPs with automated API integrations. This is continuously growing, and we are always open to working with any new DSPs.

Does Broadsign's SSP support PMPs? Absolutely. PMPs through our platform are incredibly flexible, allowing you to target one specific advertiser, or many demand sources, depending on your needs.

Does Broadign's SSP support Open Exchange? Absolutely. So long as your screen information is updated with pricing, your inventory will be available to all DSPs that support Open Exchange.

How do I connect to Broadsign's SSP? For existing Broadsign customers, you can rely on the native integration between our content and network management solution and our SSP. Other integration methods exist and are used for networks running on other platforms.

How much money can I expect from Broadsign's SSP? Programmatic revenue can be different depending on a large number of variables. Reach out and our sales team will work with you to come up with a likely revenue estimate for your network.

Does Broadsign offer a header bidder? The Broadsign Reach Header Bidder is indeed available for our customers connected to multiple SSPs. This allows publishers to consolidate their programmatic scheduling into one slot, driving up the value of their inventory. For more information, For more information, check out this blog post!

How many agencies/brands transact on Broadsign's SSP? Over a thousand advertisers use the Broadsign SSP to deliver their messages to screens around the world.