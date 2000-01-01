Broadsign Platform Overview
Vancouver Billboards

Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in Vancouver

Looking to advertise in Vancouver? Unlock targeted advertising opportunities with Broadsign's curated billboard and OOH inventory packages. Reach your audience wherever they are with inventory strategically placed to target specific venue types, locations, and points of interest throughout Vancouver.

Unlock advertising opportunities in Vancouver

A blend of a vibrant city and a nature-filled landscape, Vancouver is one of the largest hubs for commerce, tourism, and entertainment in Canada.

Demographics & Diversity

As one of Canada's most diverse cities, Vancouver is an ideal location for advertisers to reach a broad range of audiences with OOH advertising.

  • Population over 600,000 people within the city and over 2.6 million people across the metropolitan area
  • Hundreds of distinct ethnic communities, with nearly 50% of its population identifying with a visible minority group
  • Average age of 39 years, with a balanced gender distribution across various age groups

Income & Education

Vancouver's high income and education levels make it a desirable market for advertisers looking to target affluent and educated consumers.

  • Median household income of over $91,000, making it one of the highest-income cities in Canada
  • 5 major public universities in the Greater Vancouver area, the largest being the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University
  • Over 50% of residents hold post-secondary qualifications, with 30% holding a bachelor's degree or higher

Transportation & Travel

The only city in North America without a freeway system, Vancouver is a great opportunity for advertisers to take advantage of transit advertising.

  • 2 major airports, with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) ranking as Canada's second-busiest airport based on passenger traffic
  • 3 rapid transit SkyTrain lines with over 50 stations
  • Average daily commute time of over 30 minutes
  • Over 8 million visitors to the city annually

Looking to advertise in Vancouver?

Explore digital OOH inventory packages for top audience segments in Vancouver

See our curated billboard and screen packages tailored for specific audiences around top advertising verticals in Vancouver. Each package includes diverse environments, venue types, and demographics to boost brand visibility.

Explore our inventory packages

Types of billboards and OOH formats in Vancouver

Outdoor

Billboards
Urban Panels
Av. CPM
$6.3
$7.0
Potential daily impressions per screen
+46k
+65k
Common sizing
20ft x 60ft14ft x 48ft
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft8ft x 16ft

Transit

Subway
Bus Shelters
Train Stations
Av. CPM
$7
$7
$7.4
Potential daily impressions per screen
+200k
+138k
+144k
Common sizing
2ft x 2ft
4ft x 5ft4ft x 6ft
5ft x 3ft

Place-Based

Schools
Office Buildings
Pharmacies
Casual Dining
Av. CPM
$4.5
$6.6
$6.3
$7.8
Potential daily impressions per screen
+485k
+24k
+140k
+66k
Common sizing
4ft x 6ft10ft x 8ft8ft x 16ft
4ft x 6ft
2ft x 3ft4ft x 6ft
4ft x 6ft2ft x 2ft

Get started with billboard and OOH advertising!

