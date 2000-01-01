Vancouver Billboards
Billboard and Out-of-Home Advertising in Vancouver
Looking to advertise in Vancouver? Unlock targeted advertising opportunities with Broadsign's curated billboard and OOH inventory packages. Reach your audience wherever they are with inventory strategically placed to target specific venue types, locations, and points of interest throughout Vancouver.
Unlock advertising opportunities in Vancouver
A blend of a vibrant city and a nature-filled landscape, Vancouver is one of the largest hubs for commerce, tourism, and entertainment in Canada.
Demographics & Diversity
As one of Canada's most diverse cities, Vancouver is an ideal location for advertisers to reach a broad range of audiences with OOH advertising.
- Population over 600,000 people within the city and over 2.6 million people across the metropolitan area
- Hundreds of distinct ethnic communities, with nearly 50% of its population identifying with a visible minority group
- Average age of 39 years, with a balanced gender distribution across various age groups
Income & Education
Vancouver's high income and education levels make it a desirable market for advertisers looking to target affluent and educated consumers.
- Median household income of over $91,000, making it one of the highest-income cities in Canada
- 5 major public universities in the Greater Vancouver area, the largest being the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University
- Over 50% of residents hold post-secondary qualifications, with 30% holding a bachelor's degree or higher
Transportation & Travel
The only city in North America without a freeway system, Vancouver is a great opportunity for advertisers to take advantage of transit advertising.
- 2 major airports, with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) ranking as Canada's second-busiest airport based on passenger traffic
- 3 rapid transit SkyTrain lines with over 50 stations
- Average daily commute time of over 30 minutes
- Over 8 million visitors to the city annually
Looking to advertise in Vancouver?
Explore digital OOH inventory packages for top audience segments in Vancouver
See our curated billboard and screen packages tailored for specific audiences around top advertising verticals in Vancouver. Each package includes diverse environments, venue types, and demographics to boost brand visibility.
Types of billboards and OOH formats in Vancouver
Outdoor
Transit
Place-Based