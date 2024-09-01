OutMoove DSP delivers global inventory, unparalleled transparency and control, empowering media buyers to plan, buy, and optimize data-driven programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns.

Leverage detailed analytics and robust attribution to connect campaign performance to tangible business results.

Simplify multi-market activations and efficiently scale your programmatic DOOH campaigns worldwide, all from a single unified platform.

Efficiently reach your ideal audience with precise, data-driven targeting and real-time creative optimization.

Gain complete clarity on spend, fees, and data usage to confidently manage and optimize your media investment.

Gain granular visibility into your campaign’s performance with impression-level data, screen-level analytics, and spend breakdowns.

Maximize campaign effectiveness by making in-flight adjustments to your targeting and bidding strategies based on live results.

Reach your audience using built-in third-party demographic, behavioural, location-based, and venue type-based segments, or integrate your first-party data.

Take control of your programmatic DOOH campaigns with flexible flight schedules, budget allocation, pacing, and media types.

Precisely predict campaign delivery with venue-level analysis to optimize reach and budget allocation.

Combine cutting-edge technology and expert support to achieve impactful results. Connect with our specialists to explore how OutMoove can transform your media strategy.

Ads were activated across high-traffic venues like train stations, malls, bus shelters, and more

Drive brand awareness for its new promotional offer in the Netherlands

FAQs

Who uses OutMoove DSP? OutMoove DSP is trusted by media buyers, advertising agencies, and brands of various sizes and industries, from global enterprise advertisers to specialized agencies looking to maximize their DOOH ROI.

Does OutMoove offer managed service or self-serve options? OutMoove DSP offers both managed and self-service options. Solutions are tailored to your campaign goals, experience level, and budget.

What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from OutMoove? OutMoove offers detailed reporting across impressions, playouts, CPMs, and spend. Results can be broken down by line item, time of day, publisher, or creative. For deeper measurement, Broadsign also offers third-party attribution solutions like brand lift, foot traffic, and web lift studies.

Does OutMoove support Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO)? Yes, OutMoove supports Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO). This capability allows you to customize your ad creatives automatically in real-time based on factors such as audience demographics, location, time of day, weather conditions, and behavioral data. This ensures your ads are highly relevant and engaging, significantly boosting their impact and effectiveness.

Can OutMoove campaigns run internationally? Yes. OutMoove DSP provides global reach, enabling users to plan and activate campaigns across multiple countries through a single, centralized platform. OutMoove offers access to 1.1M worldwide digital screens.