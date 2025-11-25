Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Transaction creates the most robust OOH advertising solution, opening up new revenue opportunities for OOH media owners and more global inventory for buyers

MONTREAL, November 25, 2025 – Out-of-home (OOH) adtech provider Broadsign today announced it has acquired Place Exchange, a leading independent OOH supply-side platform (SSP), with a minority investment from Crestline Investors. Combining Broadsign’s content management system, ad serving, and buy- and sell-side capabilities with Place Exchange’s SSP and complementary solutions, the acquisition will bolster Broadsign’s global programmatic digital OOH offering and fast-track innovation across its entire OOH ad tech portfolio. Broadsign publishers will be able to tap into new demand sources while Place Exchange’s DSP partners and media buyers gain access to premium international inventory on the Broadsign Platform.

The global ad market is projected to reach $992bn this year, with international OOH spend forecast to top $49bn in 2025. “Demand for OOH advertising continues to hold strong, but for the OOH market to seize new growth opportunities, rapid evolution is key. The acquisition of Place Exchange will allow Broadsign to deliver the most comprehensive OOH advertising solution in the market,” shared Burr Smith, CEO, Broadsign. “We see the future of OOH as smarter, more efficient, dynamic, and measurable. With Place Exchange’s team and technology, and Crestline’s investment, Broadsign will deliver on that vision much faster.”

Broadsign is acquiring the Place Exchange platform, including its expansive network of inventory in the US and abroad, deep demand-side platform integrations, and suite of innovative programmatic solutions, including the PerView OOH measurement solution. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Winner in 2025 and AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player in 2024, the Place Exchange SSP supports workflows for planning, targeting, delivery, reporting, and attribution that are similar to online, mobile, and other digital ad channels.

Place Exchange also offers powerful features, such as advanced programmatic guaranteed capabilities, reach and frequency measurement, audience-based targeting on a per-screen level, dynamic bid triggers, geospatial targeting for moving media, advanced analytics and reporting, and more. Place Exchange has also developed pioneering solutions for on-screen cinema, programmatic audio, place-based video, and in-store retail media, expanding the scope of digital OOH (DOOH) across the larger digital media ecosystem.

With the acquisition, Place Exchange CEO Ari Buchalter and the Place Exchange team have also joined Broadsign. “OOH is having a major moment, with more buyers and DSPs of all shapes and sizes leaning into the medium, sparking a new era of innovation. The combination of Place Exchange and Broadsign comes at a perfect time, unleashing the most complete OOH advertising solution built by the industry’s leading platforms to meet this demand,” Buchalter said. “Together with Broadsign, we’ll be able to accelerate the advancement of OOH workflows, with a focus on automation and data, to reimagine how the channel is bought, sold, and measured for the better.”

“Programmatic buying has emerged as one of the strongest growth engines within DOOH, bringing greater automation, measurability, and demand into the channel. The broader expansion of the ad-tech market is creating meaningful new opportunities, and we’re thrilled to support Broadsign and Place Exchange in this transaction,” added Will Palmer, a Crestline Partner & Co-Head of US Credit, who will also be joining the Broadsign Board of Directors.

The announcement closes out a remarkable year of development for Broadsign, which included the introduction of automated, in-advance OOH buying capabilities and the first AI assistant for OOH creative categorization, as well as a partnership to advance carbon measurement for DOOH. Marking Broadsign’s fourth acquisition in less than seven years, the agreement expands Broadsign’s team to 370 employees globally, and its network of programmatically transactable OOH inventory to 1.8 million screens. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Solomon Partners served as the financial advisor to Broadsign on this transaction while LUMA Partners served as the financial advisor to Place Exchange.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers media owners, media buyers, and retailers to harness the power and reach of out-of-home (OOH) to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 2 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, health clinics, transit systems, and more run on Broadsign. The Broadsign Platform helps media owners and retailers, such as Outfront, Pattison Outdoor, Global, oOhMedia!, Intersection, Sainsbury’s, Woolworths, Stellar Ace, and Douglas, maximize revenue opportunities and automate business operations. It also enables agencies like Talon, OMD Worldwide, Havas, Starcom, dentsu, Omnicom Media Group, and Publicis Groupe to seamlessly plan and execute dynamic OOH campaigns that resonate with audiences. Brands spanning AB InBev, Disney, H&M, Honda, HP, Johnson & Johnson, KLM, Uber Eats, Sea-Doo, Samsonite, and many more have run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns enabled by Broadsign technology. https://broadsign.com

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading independent SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.

About Crestline Investors

Crestline Investors, Inc. is an alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Toronto, and Tokyo. The firm has approximately $20 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2025), and is specialized in private credit strategies, offering a diverse range of investment solutions across its direct lending, opportunistic, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.