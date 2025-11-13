Broadsign, StackAdapt, and Branded Cities Unlock Automated In-Advance DOOH Transactions in North America

Ledger Bennett executes first campaign to leverage the capability in the US and Canada for their client, reserving premium screens weeks ahead of activation

MONTREAL, November 12, 2025 – Out-of-home (OOH) adtech provider Broadsign announced a collaboration with marketing technology provider StackAdapt and OOH media owner Branded Cities that brings automated, in-advance digital OOH (DOOH) ad transactions to North American advertisers. The strategic alliance will enable StackAdapt buyers to reserve OOH inventory on the StackAdapt platform for omnichannel campaigns months in advance, starting with Branded Cities’ most popular large-format, high-impact displays. Global Marketing B2B Agency Ledger Bennett is StackAdapt’s first customer to leverage the deal type, having executed an automated, guaranteed campaign for one of its signature clients in July.

Through this collaboration, StackAdapt buyers can now easily reserve and book guaranteed Branded Cities inventory via programmatic pipes, eliminating the prolonged dialogue and manual setup typical of direct DOOH buys. Because the transactions happen within StackAdapt, buyers can apply the same advanced targeting tools and real-time triggers they use across other digital channels, and view unified DOOH analytics alongside the rest of their campaign reporting. The development builds on the European rollout of Broadsign In-Advance earlier this summer, expanding the Broadsign Supply-Side Platform’s (SSP) network of In-Advance demand and media owner partners.

“Booking our latest campaign in advance through StackAdapt made us realize how much more efficient we could be by cutting out the minutia we typically spend sourcing DOOH inventory directly,” explained Jenija Manandhar, Head of Media at Ledger Bennett. “We were able to easily find the Branded Cities inventory slots we wanted and secure them 4 weeks out in minutes versus days. At the end of the campaign, it was also easier to compare results across ad channels because all the reporting and analytics were available in one central platform; it’s the OOH technology we’ve been waiting for.”

“Broadsign In-Advance gives StackAdapt buyers the best of both direct and programmatic buying,” said Nick Ortega, Director, DOOH & Emerging Channels at StackAdapt. “They can secure premium inventory around global or local events and reach audiences when it matters most. Our integration ensures guaranteed access to high-impact screens with the streamlined workflows, transparency, and real-time reporting today’s advertisers expect.”

“We are delighted to be the first North American media owner to offer our DOOH inventory via Broadsign’s in-advance transactions,” said Roger Wood, Director of Digital Growth/Programmatic, Branded Cities. “Internally, we’ve already been able to improve operational efficiency, attract new buyers, and optimize yield. Looking outward, our accomplishments represent a massive leap forward for the industry, illustrating how we can leverage automation to ensure a more level playing field for OOH in the omnichannel world.”

“There are few ad channels today that can command an audience’s attention and drive real-world engagement like OOH. Yet accessing this powerhouse isn’t always easy for omnichannel buyers, because direct OOH and programmatic omnichannel have been largely siloed until now,” shared Drew Thachuk, Head of Channel Partnerships, Broadsign. “Broadsign In-Advance is bringing the capabilities of direct OOH booking to the programmatic platforms omnichannel buyers live and breathe, but without a drawn-out, manual negotiation process. Our collaboration with StackAdapt and Branded Cities represents huge progress on this front, and is one of many more to come, as we work with the industry to make OOH more accessible.”

Broadsign’s in-advance DOOH transaction capabilities are available to Broadsign SSP customers and demand partners for early adoption today. Connect with a Broadsign representative to learn more. Media buyers who want to try or leverage automated, in-advance DOOH transactions powered by Broadsign should consult with demand partners to confirm support.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers media owners, agencies, and brands to harness the power and reach of out-of-home to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 1.5 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retailers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more run on Broadsign, reaching audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform helps media owners such as Outfront, Pattison Outdoor, Global, and Intersection streamline business operations and maximize revenue opportunities while enabling marketers and agencies to more easily plan and execute dynamic OOH campaigns that resonate with audiences. Brands spanning AB InBev, Disney, FanDuel, H&M, Honda, HP, Johnson & Johnson, KLM, Uber Eats, Sea-Doo, Samsonite, and many more have run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns enabled by Broadsign technology. https://broadsign.com