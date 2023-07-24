Blog HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its printer in South Africa

Leading technology company HP sought to boost brand awareness for its HP Smart Tank Printers in South Africa. To do this, the brand turned to programmatic DOOH to target families looking for a reliable and cost-effective at-home printing solution.

Running alongside other programmatic activations like social media and radio, the DOOH campaign was planned and executed via The Trade Desk DSP and the Broadsign SSP, which provided access to premium DOOH inventory in key markets.

The Strategy

HP worked closely with Broadsign to determine campaign parameters and create proposals that included audiences, locations, venue types, and more.

Parents aged 25-54 years old were targeted with video and non-video DOOH ads in strategic locations, promoting a special offer of ‘up to 3 years of in included in the box.’

Over a month-long period, over 95k ads were served, resulting in more than 3.7M total impressions.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.