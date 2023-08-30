Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase intention for Veet Expert in the French market

Veet, a well-established personal care brand under parent company Reckitt, sought to boost awareness for a new hair depilatory product, Veet Expert, in the French market.
With a strong presence in France, a key market for the brand, Veet turned to programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) to deliver ads with the goal of increasing product consideration and sales for this major product launch.
The Strategy
- Veet launched its first pDOOH campaign in partnership with Starcom agency, Google’s DV360 DSP, and Broadsign’s SSP, which enabled access to premium Clear Channel France inventory.
- The ads were displayed in high-traffic retail and shopping mall locations to reach women under the age of 50 years and encourage on-the-spot purchases across major French cities.
- DOOH was executed as part of a larger omnichannel campaign alongside channels including social media, online video, search and CTV.