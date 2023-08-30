Broadsign Platform Overview
Programmatic DOOH drives a +153% uplift in purchase intention for Veet Expert in the French market

August 30, 2023Kayla Caticchio

Veet, a well-established personal care brand under parent company Reckitt, sought to boost awareness for a new hair depilatory product, Veet Expert, in the French market. 

With a strong presence in France, a key market for the brand, Veet turned to programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) to deliver ads with the goal of increasing product consideration and sales for this major product launch.

The Strategy

  • Veet launched its first pDOOH campaign in partnership with Starcom agency, Google’s DV360 DSP, and Broadsign’s SSP, which enabled access to premium Clear Channel France inventory.
  • The ads were displayed in high-traffic retail and shopping mall locations to reach women under the age of 50 years and encourage on-the-spot purchases across major French cities.
  • DOOH was executed as part of a larger omnichannel campaign alongside channels including social media, online video, search and CTV.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

