Programmatic Digital OOH drives a 105% lift in positive brand image for Jotex home interiors

To boost brand awareness for its homeware products, leading Scandinavian interior brand Jotex tapped into the power of digital out-of-home (DOOH) to reach fashion-forward consumers interested in stylish and modern home interiors.

Founded in 1963 in Gnosjö, Sweden, the brand wanted to launch a unique campaign to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the company with eye-catching DOOH displays across the country.

The Strategy

The programmatic DOOH campaign was launched in collaboration with four major industry players: Precis Digital Agency, DV360 DSP, Broadsign SSP, and Clear Channel Sweden.

Over three weeks, 1.9M+ ads were served across Clear Channel Sweden inventory in major cities Stockholm and Gothenburg, resulting in 5M+ total impressions.

The DOOH campaign ran alongside CTV ads and various digital and social channels like YouTube, and targeted female demographics aged 25-55.

