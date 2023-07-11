Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
English

BlogProgrammatic Digital OOH drives a 105% lift in positive brand image for Jotex home interiors

Programmatic Digital OOH drives a 105% lift in positive brand image for Jotex home interiors

July 11, 2023Kayla Caticchio

To boost brand awareness for its homeware products, leading Scandinavian interior brand Jotex tapped into the power of digital out-of-home (DOOH) to reach fashion-forward consumers interested in stylish and modern home interiors.

Founded in 1963 in Gnosjö, Sweden, the brand wanted to launch a unique campaign to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the company with eye-catching DOOH displays across the country.

The Strategy

  • The programmatic DOOH campaign was launched in collaboration with four major industry players: Precis Digital Agency, DV360 DSP, Broadsign SSP, and Clear Channel Sweden.
  • Over three weeks, 1.9M+ ads were served across Clear Channel Sweden inventory in major cities Stockholm and Gothenburg, resulting in 5M+ total impressions.
  • The DOOH campaign ran alongside CTV ads and various digital and social channels like YouTube, and targeted female demographics aged 25-55.
Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.
Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

Recommended

December 19, 2023

How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Read Article

November 28, 2023

How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Read Article

October 12, 2023

How H&M Portugal’s campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Read Article

August 3, 2023

illumin Integrates with Broadsign to Enhance Journey Advertising Platform with Digital Out-of-Home

Read Article

July 24, 2023

HP uses DOOH to drive a +27% lift in purchase consideration for its printer in South Africa

Read Article