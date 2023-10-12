Blog How H&M Portugal’s campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Major international clothing retailer H&M wanted to take advantage of the warmer season with a summer fashion campaign that promoted its new clothing line.

To drive brand awareness and increase sales across key Portuguese markets, the brand turned to programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) to support its omnichannel campaign for fashion-conscious consumers.

The Strategy

Working with Initiative via the Matterkind (IPG Addressable Media) agency team, the brand ran the pDOOH campaign via The Trade Desk DSP, which enabled access to premium OOH inventory available on Broadsign’s SSP.

The ads ran across venue types like malls, subways, and train stations, targeting an audience of females aged 15-44 years old.

DOOH ran as part of a broader omnichannel campaign, which included other media like display, video, and CTV.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.