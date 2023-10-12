How H&M Portugal’s campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogHow H&M Portugal’s campaign boosted brand image, ad recall and purchase consideration with pDOOH

October 12, 2023Kayla Caticchio

Major international clothing retailer H&M wanted to take advantage of the warmer season with a summer fashion campaign that promoted its new clothing line.

To drive brand awareness and increase sales across key Portuguese markets, the brand turned to programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) to support its omnichannel campaign for fashion-conscious consumers.

The Strategy

  • Working with Initiative via the Matterkind (IPG Addressable Media) agency team, the brand ran the pDOOH campaign via The Trade Desk DSP, which enabled access to premium OOH inventory available on Broadsign’s SSP.
  • The ads ran across venue types like malls, subways, and train stations, targeting an audience of females aged 15-44 years old.
  • DOOH ran as part of a broader omnichannel campaign, which included other media like display, video, and CTV.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

