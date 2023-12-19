How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading global pharmaceutical company, wanted to boost awareness and sales for its new pet antiparasitic product under the Frontpro brand, Frontpro Antiparasitic.
Looking to promote the product and drive in-store traffic to retail stockists, the brand launched a programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign across key cities in Spain.
As the first company to launch a non-prescription oral antiparasitic, Boehringer worked with Broadsign and Happydemics to conduct a brand lift study to measure the impact of the DOOH ads on awareness, brand image, and purchase consideration.
The Strategy
- The campaign was launched with agency partner OMD Spain and OOH expert Broadsign, targeting dog lovers in cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Sevilla. Working with The Trade Desk demand-side platform (DSP), the campaign included additional channels like TV, radio, digital, and CTV to create an immersive omnichannel experience.
- Featuring a mix of static and digital creatives, the OOH ads also included QR codes that encouraged audiences to interact with the content.
- To drive in-store foot traffic, shopping malls and outdoor screens were selected within a certain radius of pet stores that stock Frontpro Antiparasitic.