How Boehringer Ingelheim saw a +254% lift in positive brand image with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading global pharmaceutical company, wanted to boost awareness and sales for its new pet antiparasitic product under the Frontpro brand, Frontpro Antiparasitic.

Looking to promote the product and drive in-store traffic to retail stockists, the brand launched a programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign across key cities in Spain.

As the first company to launch a non-prescription oral antiparasitic, Boehringer worked with Broadsign and Happydemics to conduct a brand lift study to measure the impact of the DOOH ads on awareness, brand image, and purchase consideration.

The Strategy

The campaign was launched with agency partner OMD Spain and OOH expert Broadsign, targeting dog lovers in cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Sevilla. Working with The Trade Desk demand-side platform (DSP), the campaign included additional channels like TV, radio, digital, and CTV to create an immersive omnichannel experience.

Featuring a mix of static and digital creatives, the OOH ads also included QR codes that encouraged audiences to interact with the content.

To drive in-store foot traffic, shopping malls and outdoor screens were selected within a certain radius of pet stores that stock Frontpro Antiparasitic.

