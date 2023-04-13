Broadsign Platform Overview
How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads

How Samsonite’s pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads

April 13, 2023Kayla Caticchio

Premier luggage brand Samsonite was looking to improve brand awareness and consideration for its high-quality luggage across major U.S cities. With fewer restrictions on air travel and an increase in consumer willingness to travel, the brand knew that more people would be on the move throughout the summer.

As part of Samsonite’s Take What’s Yours campaign, the ads encouraged workers to take advantage of their PTO throughout the summer months with DOOH placements in high-traffic locations like office buildings, malls, and apartment buildings.

The Strategy

  • With Broadsign Ads, Broadsign’s DOOH-specific DSP, Samsonite successfully activated DOOH ads across screens in 6 key markets to reach a target audience of late Gen Zs and younger millennials.
  • The brand wanted to target digitally-savvy consumers who consume content across multiple social platforms. To do this, they took a unique creative approach that extended ad messaging from online media channels to the real world.
  • The campaign ran over a 2-month period, serving over 1M ads that resulted in nearly 15M impressions.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

