IG Wealth Management boosts brand funnel metrics with programmatic DOOH

IG Wealth Management wanted to increase brand awareness and consideration for its financial services across Canada. With Broadsign Ads and the OMD agency team, the brand ran a successful programmatic DOOH campaign that positively impacted its position in the Canadian financial services market.
Strategy
- The Broadsign Ads DOOH-specific DSP was used to plan and execute IG Wealth’s campaign, leveraging programmatic capabilities like unique audience and venue targeting.
- The campaign ran for a two-month period, targeting specific demographic segments like business professionals, high-income individuals, and those between the ages of 35-65.
- Over 1.5M ads were served across highly-targeted environments, resulting in approximately 20M quality impressions.