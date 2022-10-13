Financial Services advertisers turn to OOH in a changing economic landscape

Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogFinancial Services advertisers turn to OOH in a changing economic landscape

October 13, 2022Kayla Caticchio

The financial services industry is growing positively, even in times of economic uncertainty

 U.S. financial and consumer banking revenue increased by 36% in Q2 2022. Financial Services also led the top 10 U.S product industry categories that experienced double-digit growth in Q1 2022. (Source: OAAA)

Financial Services advertisers are spending more on OOH ads

Financial Services brands were among the top 10 U.S OOH ad spenders for January-June 2022. In Q2 2022, financial ad expenditure increased by 57% year-over-year. (Source: OAAA). 

Consumers find OOH ads relevant

80% of consumers say they’ve made a purchase after seeing an OOH ad in a post-pandemic era, and 77% said they frequently learn about new brands or products via OOH ads. (Source: Yahoo Finance). 

Check out our infographic for unique ways financial services marketers can drive awareness, increase customer loyalty, and boost account sign-ups. 
Kayla Caticchio
Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

