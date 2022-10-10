Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogDesjardins Insurance drives significant brand uplift and consideration with DOOH

Desjardins Insurance drives significant brand uplift and consideration with DOOH

October 10, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Desjardins Insurance was looking to increase market brand awareness and consideration for its insurance offerings. As part of its larger omnichannel campaign, the brand turned to programmatic digital out-of-home to reach key audiences in major cities.

Along with agency partner Glassroom, Desjardins Insurance wanted to measure the impact and effectiveness of DOOH in creating a positive brand image and consideration amongst its target audience compared to other competitors in the market.

The Strategy

Turning to Broadsign Ads, Broadsign’s DOOH-specific DSP, the brand activated key programmatic capabilities like audience and geolocation targeting to display ads in venues with the highest concentration of the desired audience. 

Download the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.
Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

