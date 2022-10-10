Desjardins Insurance drives significant brand uplift and consideration with DOOH

Desjardins Insurance was looking to increase market brand awareness and consideration for its insurance offerings. As part of its larger omnichannel campaign, the brand turned to programmatic digital out-of-home to reach key audiences in major cities.

Along with agency partner Glassroom, Desjardins Insurance wanted to measure the impact and effectiveness of DOOH in creating a positive brand image and consideration amongst its target audience compared to other competitors in the market.

The Strategy

Turning to Broadsign Ads, Broadsign’s DOOH-specific DSP, the brand activated key programmatic capabilities like audience and geolocation targeting to display ads in venues with the highest concentration of the desired audience.

Download the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.