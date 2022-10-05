Blog OOH ads capture consumer attention and drive activation in the automotive industry

Advertisers are spending more on OOH automotive ads

Automotive dealers & services were among the top 10 industry categories for January-June 2022 OOH expenditure in the U.S, representing an 11.7% increase year-over-year. (Source: Kantar, OAAA)

Consumers find automotive OOH ads relevant

Over 50% of US adults in cities with populations of +1M plus have recently noticed automotive OOH ads.

Ads for new model releases, fuel economy and limited-time special pricing are most likely to drive engagement. (Source: OAAA)

Automotive OOH ads drive action

In a recent survey conducted by OAAA & The Harris Poll, 43% of adults in cities of +1M who noticed an automotive OOH ad took action following exposure:

38% visited the dealer or brand website, and 38% did online research about the dealer or brand.

23% visited the dealer/brand showroom, and 19% purchased a vehicle.

Check out our infographic for unique ways automotive advertisers can promote new vehicle models, drive audiences to dealerships, boost omnichannel campaigns, and more.