BlogOOH ads capture consumer attention and drive activation in the automotive industry

OOH ads capture consumer attention and drive activation in the automotive industry

October 5, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Advertisers are spending more on OOH automotive ads

Automotive dealers & services were among the top 10 industry categories for January-June 2022 OOH expenditure in the U.S, representing an 11.7% increase year-over-year. (Source: Kantar, OAAA)

Consumers find automotive OOH ads relevant

Over 50% of US adults in cities with populations of +1M plus have recently noticed automotive OOH ads.

Ads for new model releases, fuel economy and limited-time special pricing are most likely to drive engagement. (Source: OAAA)

Automotive OOH ads drive action

In a recent survey conducted by OAAA & The Harris Poll, 43% of adults in cities of +1M who noticed an automotive OOH ad took action following exposure:

  • 38% visited the dealer or brand website, and 38% did online research about the dealer or brand.
  • 23% visited the dealer/brand showroom, and 19% purchased a vehicle.
Check out our infographic for unique ways automotive advertisers can promote new vehicle models, drive audiences to dealerships, boost omnichannel campaigns, and more.
Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign's marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH.

