GlobalTV sees a 10x lift in viewing intent with pDOOH campaign

BlogGlobalTV sees a 10x lift in viewing intent with pDOOH campaign

November 23, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Global Television Network (GlobalTV) was looking to increase awareness and viewing consideration for two new Fall 2022 TV shows that would run across its Canadian network.

As part of a larger multi-media campaign with umbrella media company Corus Entertainment, GlobalTV turned to programmatic DOOH to extend the reach of ads for TV shows So Help Me Todd and Fire Country across screens in major Canadian cities.

The Strategy

  • Using Broadsign Ads, Broadsign’s DOOH-specific DSP, GlobalTV strategically placed ads promoting the shows in key locations across Toronto and Vancouver. 
  • The campaign targeted specific audiences, including Canadian adults aged 25-54, streamers, and cable viewers.
  • Over 1M ads were delivered, resulting in +11.5M impressions across targeted venue types like Train Stations, Movie Theatres, Malls, Bus Shelters, and Billboards.
Download the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.
Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

