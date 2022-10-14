Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogDigital Out-of-Home for Telco & Tech

Digital Out-of-Home for Telco & Tech

October 14, 2022Kayla Caticchio

OOH ad spend is increasing across the Telco & Tech sector

31% of 2022’s top 100 OOH spenders in the US were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. (Source: OAAA)

According to a 2022 survey, 52% of senior advertising officials believe that the telecom industry will increase DOOH spend over the next 12 months. 

OOH generates better results than other media channels

Frequent OOH users see a 47% increase in sales activations vs. non-users. (Source: IPA & Rapport, 2018)

When it comes to driving consumer action, OOH is more impactful than other channels based on its share of ad spend, with 41% of consumers using a search engine and 33% searching social media or visiting a website following ad exposure. (Source: OAAA & Comscore)

Check out our latest infographic to see how Telco & Tech advertisers can leverage OOH to generate subscriptions,  drive in-store visits and mobile phone sales, and gain a competitive advantage.
Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

