BlogDigital Out-of-Home for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Digital Out-of-Home for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

October 17, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Restaurant & fast food industries are among the largest OOH players

The QSR industry was a top revenue performer based on its share of ad spend, observing a 20% increase in consumer spending compared to last year. (Source: OAAA)

Additionally, restaurants were among the top 5 industry categories for January-June 2022 OOH expenditure in the U.S, representing a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Consumers pay attention to QSR OOH ads

According to the OAAA & The Harris Poll, 6 in 10 U.S adults recall seeing OOH QSR ads recently, particularly younger and urban Americans, like Gen Zs and millennials. 

70% of fast-food consumers recall seeing a QSR OOH ad in the last month. Consumers who have spent more than $100 on fast food in the past 30 days are 13% more likely to notice QSR OOH ads compared to the total population. (Source: QSR  Magazine)

QSR OOH ads drive action

Almost 9 in 10 recent viewers of QSR OOH ads engaged with the brand: 67% made in-store purchases, 39% ordered from the restaurant via the mobile app, and 39% visited the advertiser’s website. (Source: OAAA  & The Harris Poll)

Check out our infographic for unique ways QSR advertisers can boost awareness, drive restaurant visits, and direct consumers to web and mobile delivery apps.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

