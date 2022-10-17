Digital Out-of-Home for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Restaurant & fast food industries are among the largest OOH players

The QSR industry was a top revenue performer based on its share of ad spend, observing a 20% increase in consumer spending compared to last year. (Source: OAAA)

Additionally, restaurants were among the top 5 industry categories for January-June 2022 OOH expenditure in the U.S, representing a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Consumers pay attention to QSR OOH ads

According to the OAAA & The Harris Poll, 6 in 10 U.S adults recall seeing OOH QSR ads recently, particularly younger and urban Americans, like Gen Zs and millennials.

70% of fast-food consumers recall seeing a QSR OOH ad in the last month. Consumers who have spent more than $100 on fast food in the past 30 days are 13% more likely to notice QSR OOH ads compared to the total population. (Source: QSR Magazine)

QSR OOH ads drive action

Almost 9 in 10 recent viewers of QSR OOH ads engaged with the brand: 67% made in-store purchases, 39% ordered from the restaurant via the mobile app, and 39% visited the advertiser’s website. (Source: OAAA & The Harris Poll)

Check out our infographic for unique ways QSR advertisers can boost awareness, drive restaurant visits, and direct consumers to web and mobile delivery apps.