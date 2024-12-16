How BMW Sweden’s first programmatic digital out-of-home campaign drove a 68% increase in dealership visits

German-based automotive brand BMW, known for its luxury vehicles and commitment to innovation, launched its first programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign in Sweden. The initiative was a strategic move to elevate the brand’s presence in this priority market and drive measurable results for its plug-in hybrid BMW 330e Touring.

Objective

The campaign aimed to boost awareness of BMW’s limited-time leasing offer while driving foot traffic to 29 dealerships across Sweden. To measure the campaign’s effectiveness on KPIs like ad recall, brand preference, attribution, brand image and action, a comprehensive brand lift study was conducted in collaboration with Broadsign and Happydemics. Additionally, a foot traffic attribution study, executed in partnership with Broadsign and Spotzi, provided insights into the uplift in showroom visits directly attributable to the campaign.

Strategy

Screens were strategically activated in high-traffic malls, subways, and urban panels near BMW dealerships, maximizing visibility among professionals likely to visit the showrooms. Orchestrated by Mediaplus, the campaign seamlessly integrated DOOH ads via Vistar Media DSP and Broadsign’s SSP, unlocking access to premium Clear Channel Sweden inventory. Mediaplus’ expertise in planning and execution, combined with Vistar Media and Broadsign’s advanced technology for targeting and optimization, ensured the campaign delivered maximum reach and meaningful engagement across key locations.

Results

To assess the campaign’s impact on brand metrics, a brand lift study was conducted in partnership with Broadsign and Happydemics, focusing on key brand metrics. Audiences within a viewable area near campaign screens were surveyed, with uplift measured by comparing responses from non-ad-recallers (control group) and ad-recallers (exposed group).

Boost in brand preference

The campaign significantly boosted brand preference, delivering a 156% uplift when comparing ad recallers to non-recallers. Overall, 41% of those who recalled the ads indicated a preference for BMW over its key competitors, highlighting the campaign’s effectiveness in swaying consumer opinion.

Powerful ad recall

The strategic placement of ads in malls, subways and urban panels resulted in repeated exposure, leaving a lasting impression on the target audience. The campaign achieved 6.9M impressions and 4.5M ad plays, with 53% of ad recallers reporting that they saw the ad multiple times, reinforcing the message and enhancing brand recognition.

Significant Brand Attribution

BMW’s strong visual identity played a crucial role in the campaign’s success, with 61% of ad recallers correctly attributing the ad to the brand. The campaign’s impact was further underscored by an 11% uplift in attribution, demonstrating the ads’ ability to capture and retain consumer attention. These attribution results ranked in the top 15% worldwide for Automotive DOOH campaigns measured by Happydemics.

Big Impact on positive brand image

The campaign successfully shifted ambivalent perceptions, with a notable decrease of 28% among neutral consumers. 48% of ad recallers now hold a positive or very positive impression of the brand — a 188% uplift. According to Happydemics, the campaign ranked in the top 10% for brand image uplift among DOOH campaigns in the Automotive category.

Inspired consumer action

Beyond raising brand awareness, 55% of ad-recallers intended to take action on what they saw, representing a 450% uplift. Specifically, 17% of ad recallers expressed intent to purchase BMW products, while 15% planned to look up reviews, showcasing the campaign’s effectiveness in driving both interest and intent.

DOOH drove customers to dealerships

A foot traffic study was conducted in collaboration with Broadsign and Spotzi to measure the impact of the campaign on dealership visitation. An exposure radius was applied to collect a sample of mobile devices exposed to the DOOH ads that subsequently appeared in a BMW dealership location.

The campaign led to a 68% increase in visits to BMW dealerships among exposed consumers, with about half of the visits occurring the day after exposure and the remainder within 10 days.

Nearly every dealership measured saw a rise in foot traffic, demonstrating the campaign’s powerful influence on consumer behaviour. While larger, high-traffic dealerships experienced the most significant gains, several mid- and lower-volume locations rose to the top. Moreover, DOOH assets closest to dealerships had the strongest impact. The campaign’s success was evident across the dealership network, highlighting programmatic DOOH’s ability to deliver consistent results in multiple regions.

Want the campaign highlights? Check out the infographic below.

