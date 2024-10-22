Screenverse and Broadsign partner to maximize programmatic digital out-of-home opportunities

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) and programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) are transforming how advertisers reach people in the real world, unlocking real-time, data-driven ways to deliver powerful messages in dynamic spaces. As more brands turn to this flexible, targeted form of advertising, new innovators are leading the charge.

With a network of nearly 100,000 screens in high-traffic venues, Screenverse is at the forefront of this transformation, making it simple for brands to unlock the full potential of DOOH and engage with consumers wherever they are. As a programmatic inventory partner, Screenverse helps media owners and advertisers seamlessly adopt and optimize pDOOH strategies for maximum impact.

From startup to industry leader

Founded in 2020, Screenverse has quickly become a leader in programmatic and DOOH advertising. Focusing on leveraging cutting-edge OOH technology and top talent, they’ve built one of the largest digital screen networks, aiming to simplify and optimize the DOOH experience for media owners and advertisers.

Screenverse’s network of almost 100,000 screens across 30+ venue types—from billboards and urban panels to elevators and gas stations—offers advertisers unique ways to reach audiences at key moments. This broad network allows for strategic inventory packaging, delivering targeted content where and when it matters most. For example, TouchTunes, the largest digital jukebox network in the U.S., runs promotions in bars and restaurants, encouraging customers to engage with the jukebox and play music.

Similarly, many other networks provide tailored, dynamic content—like news, weather, and sports—designed to fit specific environments. Vertical Impression, an elevator advertising network, delivers engaging content customized to the type of venue it serves. In office buildings and universities, elevator screens run important information like upcoming events, building maintenance updates, and parking bans. These screens are unique in that they showcase the local weather, the floor the elevator is on, and an advertisement all at the same time.

Today, Screenverse’s expansive networks generate more than 10 billion monthly impressions across all 210 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs).

Screenverse’s diverse network Screenverse’s diverse network

An innovative approach to programmatic DOOH

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric team of experts, the company helps media owners and advertisers navigate the intricacies of pDOOH advertising. Whether DOOH media owners are new to programmatic or looking to optimize revenue, Screenverse offers tailored services like ad operations management, deal optimization, and sales enablement.

With its networks serving diverse functions—from building directories on lobby screens to digital billboards in major DMAs—Screenverse integrates a wide range of technologies, including data feeds and interactivity. By partnering with Broadsign’s leading supply-side platform (SSP), it equips its media owner partners with top-tier programmatic tools, comprehensive inventory management, pricing optimization, and robust reporting solutions. Advertisers, in turn, are drawn to Screenverse for its responsiveness, precision, and tech expertise. Backed by a team of DOOH and pDOOH specialists, the company provides seamless access to premium inventory at scale, making it easy for omnichannel advertisers to tap into the DOOH market.

Amplifying network reach and impact with Broadsign

To scale its efforts and enhance its offerings, Screenverse has integrated its extensive network with Broadsign’s SSP, working to bring all 100,000+ screens onto the platform. Over 12,000 screens have been onboarded, with more to come in the coming months. The integration allows Screenverse to connect its inventory with major omnichannel campaigns managed by demand-side platforms (DSPs). As a result, advertisers can easily plan and execute their campaigns across its diverse network, driving growth for media owners and bringing more advertisers into the fold.

“We’ve been fans of Broadsign for well over a decade, from the technical foundations that have been laid, the innovation in the player software, the ad server, marketplace developments, and now with Broadsign’s SSP. We knew that each of our networks would get value in some way from integrating with Broadsign,” says Adam Malone, Co-Founder & President of Screenverse.

Screenverse’s diverse network

Building a bright future together

Many DSPs driving omnichannel demand depend on the advanced planning, filtering, and data capabilities of SSPs. Together, Screenverse and Broadsign are working to enable the seamless integration of inventory and data into omnichannel campaigns across any DSP connected to Broadsign’s SSP. This collaboration is set to bring significant benefits to the entire DOOH ecosystem, enhancing efficiency and campaign performance.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the true pioneers of DOOH,” says Malone. “Screenverse was founded only four years ago, but many of us have been in the digital signage and DOOH industry for 15 years or more. During that time, Broadsign has laid the tracks without which pDOOH would be impossible. We love what we see in Broadsign’s SSP and will do everything in our power to help our partners compete and win in the platform while simultaneously elevating the advertiser experience to drive further investments across the whole ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, Screenverse is poised to push the limits of what’s possible in the DOOH space. By blending Broadsign’s cutting-edge technology with Screenverse’s vast network and customer-centric approach, the two companies are set to shape the future of DOOH advertising. Together, they aim to create a more dynamic, accessible, and effective DOOH ecosystem that benefits media owners, advertisers, and consumers alike.

Learn more about the value of programmatic DOOH for your advertising strategy. Let’s connect!