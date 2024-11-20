Getting better every day: Broadsign exceeds on carbon neutrality goals

At Broadsign, “getting a little better every day” is more than just a pretty phrase —it’s a mantra; a coveted guide to how we approach every project and challenge. Big wins are exciting, but we know that real, lasting progress comes from the compound impact of small, thoughtful actions. This includes how we operate, measure, and reduce our impact on the environment, a journey we started several years ago.

In January 2023, our CEO, Burr Smith, announced Broadsign’s pledge to achieve carbon net-zero status by year-end—and maintain it in the years ahead. As Burr stated, “Leaving the planet better than how we found it is not just good for business; it’s the right thing to do.” This commitment takes on even greater significance in light of industry trends: Software-related emissions currently account for 4-5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure expected to rise to 14% by 2040, according to the Green Software Foundation and the Harvard Business Review. The media and ad industries are not immune. According to a joint Scope3 and ANA report, “every thousand ad impressions, of which there are billions each day, emit between 50-1500+ grams of CO2 due to the energy used by data centers around the globe.” The message is clear—action is urgently needed.

Broadsign’s sustainability pledge was built on years of groundwork, followed by our first in-depth carbon audit, conducted in partnership with environmental consultants RWDI. The audit reviewed our 2022 emissions and confirmed that business travel and cloud hosting services, essential to our operations as a growing global software company, made up the majority of our carbon footprint. A detailed summary of the report was posted on our blog.

Following the audit, we were able to set actionable and measurable steps: pinpointing areas for improvement (such as moving cloud workloads to regions that are less carbon-intense), implementing changes where possible, and determining the best strategies to offset emissions that could not be eliminated.

This summer, Broadsign, in collaboration with external auditors, completed its second carbon impact audit, covering the 2023 fiscal year. We’re pleased to share the key findings and progress we’ve made below.

Key findings and progress from our latest audit

Broadsign’s 2023 annual emissions were estimated at approximately 898 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), representing an 18% year-over-year reduction. Additionally, we reduced our CO2 emissions per dollar of revenue by 25% year-over-year. As in previous audits, all our emissions fall under Scope 3. This includes indirect emissions from purchased goods and services, business travel, employee commuting, and leased facilities.

Emissions from cloud infrastructure were reduced by 63%. This was achieved by transitioning to data centers powered by renewable energy sources in combination with improved data reporting processes.

While we achieved significant reductions in some areas, renovations at our Montreal head office led to a 20% increase in emissions from purchased goods and services. Carbon impact was a key consideration when planning the renovation, and considerable effort was made to partner with suppliers, and manufacturers committed to sustainable practices, including using renewable energy, recycled steel and glass, sustainably harvested wood, and certified low-VOC materials. The result enhanced our workspace while reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible choices—something our employees have wholeheartedly embraced.

As our internal carbon emissions data collection processes evolve, we anticipate fluctuations in estimates. Moving forward, we are continuing to refine data collection methods and prioritize partnerships with suppliers who actively reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Our carbon offsets program: increased impact

While we remain committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, we recognize that there are limits to how much we can eliminate or reduce through operational changes alone. To address this, we’ve partnered with Klimate, a global leader in carbon offset solutions. Following our 2023 emissions audit, we updated our investment mix to increase the impact of our carbon offsets by offsetting a maximum amount of CO2 while also extending the permanence of the offsets.

With this approach, we were able to increase the average permanence of our offsets 5X from 299 years to 1,570 years, ensuring that the carbon removed from the environment stays out for the long term. In total, this initiative removed 1,231 tons of CO2, representing 137% of our yearly emissions.

This year’s investments were directed toward three major programs, each contributing to long-lasting environmental impact:

Reforestation of farmed land : This program focuses on restoring ecosystems by planting trees on farmed land. Offset permanence: 50 years .



: This program focuses on restoring ecosystems by planting trees on farmed land. Offset permanence: . Blue carbon via mangrove reforestation: This initiative targets coastal deltas, using mangrove forests to sequester carbon. Offset permanence: 80 years.

Microbial carbon mineralization: This approach locks away carbon in the soil using microorganisms. Offset permanence: 10,000 years.

Working towards a greener out-of-home industry

The out-of-home industry is buzzing with exciting initiatives as companies work to repair the environmental impact of human activity. At Broadsign, we remain committed to tracking, improving, and offsetting our carbon footprint wherever possible. As part of this commitment, we’re excited to also announce a new partnership with Scope3 that will empower brands and agencies to plan and purchase media based on carbon intensity while enhancing their carbon reporting for OOH. Stay tuned for more details!

Lessons learned

In our experience, success requires two key factors: passionate employee engagement and strong executive-level commitment to positive change.

Engagement from both of these groups has made a significant impact on our progress, and we’ve seen how even small steps can make a big difference. Steady advances in tracking and reporting our emissions, addressing gaps in vendor practices, and redirecting spend toward green energy sources have all made a difference. Securing executive leadership and budget commitments well in advance to meet our commitments has been a critical driver of meaningful progress.

This is a journey, and we know there’s room to grow. We welcome feedback and collaboration as we work together toward a more sustainable future. Let’s keep striving to do better—together.

Learn more about Broadsign’s sustainability initiatives. Read our full sustainability statement here.

