Broadsign Acquires Netherlands-based DOOH DSP OutMoove 

Deal to broaden OOH specialty agency access to OutMoove’s flexible, targeted pDOOH campaign tools globally.

Montreal, Canada, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands – May 13, 2024 – Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, today announced that it has acquired Netherlands-based digital OOH (DOOH) ad tech provider OutMoove. The transaction, which includes OutMoove’s business and DOOH demand-side platform (DSP) technology, will enable OutMoove to focus on scaling its unique OOH specialist agency workflows and support globally, while giving Broadsign access to OutMoove’s expertise and specialist OOH clients.

OutMoove was one of the first DSPs built for DOOH to break into the market, and its deep knowledge and unique insight into specialist OOH workflows quickly made it the preferred choice among Europe’s top independent OOH agencies and holding companies, such as GroupM and Outsight (Billups BE), and others in the United States. The company’s intuitive DOOH media planning and buying tools, extensive automation of workflows, unique data triggers, dynamic creative support, and other pioneering DSP features accelerated pDOOH adoption among its clients and partners. With OutMoove now a part of Broadsign, its team will be able to accelerate its mission to further automate OOH transactions and expand geographically.

“OutMoove was an early leader in the programmatic OOH space and has been a Broadsign collaborator and trusted partner for almost seven years. We are thrilled to welcome the entire team to Broadsign and look forward to working with OutMoove to further build a more open and automated OOH ecosystem for media owners and advertisers,” said Burr Smith, President and CEO of Broadsign.

“Our partnership spans years of deep customer connections and strategy discussions, and this transaction with Broadsign will help us take OutMoove to the next level. We’re excited to combine our technology and talents to deliver on the promise of growth through automation for our industry,” said Mendel Looije, Co-Founder and CEO of OutMoove.

“Broadsign has built a dynamic market position that includes relationships with many global DSPs and partners. We are excited to leverage our experience in directly supporting agencies to help build on this foundation from the inside and drive even more growth for our industry worldwide,” said Mark van de Crommert, Co-Founder and CCO of OutMoove.

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers media owners, agencies, and brands to harness the power and reach of out-of-home to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 1.5 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retailers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more run on Broadsign, reaching audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform helps media owners such as Outfront, Pattison Outdoor, Global, and Intersection streamline business operations and maximize revenue opportunities while enabling marketers and agencies to more easily plan and execute dynamic OOH campaigns that resonate with audiences. Brands spanning AB InBev, Disney, FanDuel, H&M, Honda, HP, Johnson & Johnson, KLM, Uber Eats, Sea-Doo, Samsonite, and many more have run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns enabled by Broadsign technology. https://broadsign.com

About OutMoove

OutMoove is a digital out-of-home DSP that makes buying outdoor advertising easy and advanced. Based in the Netherlands, OutMoove helped establish the OOH programmatic landscape and works with premium OOH media agencies in Europe and the United States.