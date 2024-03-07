StackAdapt and Broadsign Team Up to Streamline Political pDOOH Ad Buys  

Native support for Broadsign Auction Packages simplifies ad campaign execution across screens approved for political advertising and key audience segments

(Toronto and Montreal, Canada) – March 7, 2024 – StackAdapt and Broadsign today debuted a new auction package for their ad tech integration that makes it simpler for StackAdapt’s media buyers in the US to plan and execute political programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaigns across the region. Accessible via the StackAdapt multi-channel demand-side platform (DSP), the new offering launches at the start of an unprecedented global election year with US political ad spend alone expected to reach $15.9B, and includes a curated set of premium screens from the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP) that are pre-vetted as publisher-approved for political advertising in the US.

The political advertising auction package is available via newly added native support for Broadsign Auction Packages on the StackAdapt DSP, which include curated audiences, inventory, and contextual locations. Streamlining campaign activations, Auction Packages allow StackAdapt buyers to discover and understand the screens that are most relevant to their target audience, streamline the OOH creative upload and approval process and conduct cross-channel campaign analysis. Once buyers select an auction package, they can use StackAdapt’s toolset to apply advanced targeting filters or their own data to ensure their ads land on the screens that will make the most impact.

As a result of the integration, localized political OOH campaign planning with the new political advertising auction package becomes much more straightforward at a time when local advertising accounts for 85% of OOH political ad spend. Previously, buyers would apply multiple political filters to identify screens optimized and approved for political advertising. Now, the curated auction package puts all “political-approved” inventory at the fingertips of buyers and ensures they no longer waste resources planning for or bidding on OOH inventory that won’t run due to state or federal regulations or publisher preferences. Through the platform, buyers have full transparency into the location of each screen, impressions, dimensions, as well as a picture of it, and the name of the associated media owner.

“Many publishers and media owners today don’t allow political advertising, and for OOH, the process is inherently complex, as it’s not easily clear which OOH publishers do and don’t accept political ads, which is where our work with Broadsign is filling a real niche,” shared Michael Shang, SVP of Advertising Technologies, StackAdapt. “It simplifies the intricate web of political OOH ad transactions, ensuring OOH campaigns reach the right OOH venues and audiences, and we’re thrilled to share the offering with the market.”

“Our collaboration with StackAdapt is an extension of our commitment to continued innovation and responsible OOH advertising, and a testament to the value of leveraging custom auction packages for more efficient and targeted campaign planning and execution,” shared John Dolan, VP, Global Head of Media Sales, Broadsign. “A pivotal development for the industry, it provides an industry-wide solution for navigating the unique challenges that accompany political OOH advertising.”

For more information on Broadsign auction packages, visit the Broadsign Website. To learn more about the StackAdapt Integration with Broadsign auction packages, contact: Luke Gillespie at Purpose Worldwide.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com