StackAdapt Bolsters Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Offering with Broadsign Collaboration

Multi-channel digital advertising platform integrates with Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) SSP, broadening media buyer access to premium global programmatic OOH advertising inventory

Toronto, Canada – January, 24 2023 – With demand for out-of-home (OOH) advertising continuing to surge, StackAdapt today announced a partnership with Broadsign that unlocks new OOH advertising opportunities for agencies and brands. The ad tech collaboration strengthens the OOH inventory available on StackAdapt’s multi-channel digital advertising platform, providing StackAdapt users access to premium international screens in highly trafficked locations that are available through the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP).

The integration of Broadsign’s global SSP with StackAdapt’s multi-channel digital advertising platform enables media buyers to seamlessly weave global digital out-of-home (DOOH) ads spanning roadside, retail, transit, and beyond into cohesive programmatic multi-channel campaigns. The combination of two leading ad tech platforms makes it easier for media buyers to expand audience reach and drive increased activity across other digital channels. It also brings StackAdapt users new ways to enhance brand awareness, and more meaningfully connect with global audiences.

“Demand for out-of-home advertising has risen sharply in recent years and continues to grow as more marketers double down on brand-building investments amidst the current economic climate,” shared Lina Wangfang, Senior Director of Inventory, StackAdapt. “Our collaboration with Broadsign significantly expands the available programmatic out-of-home inventory on our multi-channel platform for agencies who may not have previously considered the medium. Out-of-home plays well with mobile, social, and CTV, and we expect this integration will help drive new growth here at StackAdapt, and fuel the continued evolution of multi-channel.”

“Programmatic is the future of out-of-home, and our latest integration with StackAdapt will drive new attention to the medium to help spur the growth of out-of-home and multi-channel,” shared John Dolan, VP global media sales, Broadsign. “We’re thrilled to team with StackAdapt to bring more media buyers, including midsize agencies, access to a medium that’s proven to boost brand awareness and online activation. We look forward to building on our partnership with StackAdapt.”

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com