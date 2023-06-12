ARAGO Teams Up with Broadsign to Bridge DOOH and Digital Ad Transactions

Omnichannel multilocal DSP and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) SSP converge, enabling the delivery of more personalized, localized omnichannel campaigns

Paris, France and Montreal, Quebec (June 12, 2023) – ARAGO (formerly the Mediakeys Platform) and Broadsign today announced a technology partnership that brings all the DOOH inventory available via the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP) to ARAGO’s omnichannel demand-side-platform (DSP), making programmatic digital-out-of-home (DOOH) purchases accessible for the first time on the ARAGO platform. With the combined technologies, retailers and brands can now access DOOH from one central location, and use it as a complement to other ad channels to personalize ads dependent upon the audience’s location.

The implementation is already in use to execute omnichannel campaigns by ARAGO clients spanning automotive, tourism, retail, and other business sectors. David Dumont, Head of Advertising at Mitsubishi Motors in France said, “We’re very happy to have access to DOOH through the ARAGO Platform, and to propose this new inventory to our local car dealers.”

“Delivering more value and new opportunities, this integration enables our clients to maximize local omnichannel campaigns through streamlined global DOOH inventory purchasing,” added Paul Cahierre, CEO, ARAGO.

“Broadsign is a major market player with must-have DOOH inventory, and we’re thrilled to have them as our inaugural DOOH partner. The Broadsign API made the integration simple, and because of our work together, ARAGO clients can better leverage the power of DOOH to further optimize their reach and spend,” explained Jerome Carriere, CTO, ARAGO.

“ARAGO helps brands connect with audiences on a local level, an area where DOOH excels, creating a natural synergy between our technologies. Combining our DOOH SSP with ARAGO’s omnichannel DSP opens the door for advertisers to leverage DOOH to achieve better outcomes than with online and mobile advertising alone,” shared John Dolan, VP, Global Head of Media Sales and Service, Broadsign.

About ARAGO

ARAGO is an international full-stack DSP designed with and for retail networks to help them launch their digital advertising campaigns with ease. The tool includes multi channel & multilocal activations, geocentric tool, DCO tool, tailor made packages, dynamic reporting & flexible invoicing. Empower your local advertising through ARAGO! https://www.arago.com

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com